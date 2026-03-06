Photos: New Disney Sakura Cherry Blossom Starbucks Tumbler Blooms at Disneyland

A soft pink cherry blossom–inspired Starbucks tumbler has arrived at Disneyland Resort just in time for spring.

Spring is blooming across the parks, and guests visiting the resort can now pick up a sakura cherry blossom-inspired Starbucks tumbler. 

The new tumbler is available at Starbucks locations around the resort, and it’s quickly catching the attention of collectors and parkgoers alike. 

The tumbler retails for $49.99 and features a soft pink color palette and floral cherry blossom accents, capturing the beauty of sakura season while maintaining the classic Starbucks tumbler silhouette fans know and love. Complete with a pastel pink coffee cup-shaped straw topper, this tumbler is perfect for Disney coffee lovers. 

Seasonal Starbucks merchandise has become increasingly popular among Disney fans, often selling out quickly once released in the parks. Limited or park-exclusive drinkware like this tumbler frequently becomes a must-have souvenir for visitors who enjoy collecting Disney Starbucks designs. 

Whether you’re sipping iced coffee while strolling down Main Street, U.S.A. or simply looking for a springtime keepsake from your visit, the sakura cherry blossom tumbler is a charming way to take a little piece of the season home.

