Photos/Video: Disneyland After Dark Celebrates Disneyland Resort Past with 70 Years of Favorites

As Disneyland continues their 70th anniversary celebration, Disneyland After Dark, the popular event series that takes place after hours at the Happiest Place On Earth, held a special edition that celebrated 70 Years of Favorites at the Disneyland Resort. We were there to check out all the festivities, so let's take a look at all the fun of the event!

Guidemap and Merchandise

Those in attendance were able to get their hands on a special commemorative guidemap showcasing the special events and entertainment, as well as some stylized imagery of some Disneyland favorites. Almost the entire backside of the map is dedicated to special food and beverage items that guests can get their hands on.

There was also special event merchandise, with the only thing really unique to this event being a pullover hoodie.

Character Encounters

One of the signatures of each of the Disneyland After Dark events are the characters that guests will encounter during the evening. 70 Years of Favorites was special for a number of reasons, pulling out Disney favorites from years gone by, including some Disney Afternoon fun.

Of course, Merlin could be found over by the Sword in the Stone in Fantasyland. Elsewhere, Esmerelda from The Hunchback of Notre Dame could be found, calling back to the Festival of Fools show that the park once played host to.

Remember how Mickey's Toontown came to fruition after the success of the Disney Afternoon Avenue at the park? Well, for the event Disney Afternoon favorites invaded Mickey's Toontown!

Out in Tomorrowland, guests could find Mother and Father from Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress. While some Disney fans might say, "Hey that's at Walt Disney World," it was actually in Disneyland first after its run at the 1964-65 New York World's Fair.

The original Fantasmic! monkeys were on scene during the event as well, offering photos in all their day-glo glory.

And the event, celebrating 70 years of favorites, actually celebrates 70 years of favorites at the Disneyland RESORT, giving guests a chance to reminisce with favorites Flik from Pixar's A Bug's Life. But wait, there's more! Because that movie spawned a land at Disney California Adventure, "A Bug's Land," we also got ride vehicles from Francis' Ladybug Boogie and Tuck & Roll's Drive 'Em Buggies along with the characters!

Special Entertainment

A special slate of entertainment was offered during the event, including a special show, "Sounds of Magic," on the Rivers of America. While this show promised a medley of favorite songs from Disneyland Resort past, it was mostly favorites from animated films that had productions in the park - like Tiana's Showboat Jubilee, Tale of the Lion King, or Frozen - Live at the Hyperion. Original tunes, like the theme to Animazement! or even Dick Tracy starring in Diamond Double Cross, were not featured. Check out the full show below.

The Golden Horseshoe Saloon in Frontierland played host to a special line dancing experience themed to Woody's Roundup from Toy Story 2, featuring Woody and Jessie.

Videopolis returned to the park for the event, this time at Tomorrowland Terrace.

Performances of the Tapestry of Happiness, which runs regularly during Disneyland evening hours during the 70th anniversary celebration, were also featured during the event.

The Royal Theatre, like the Carnation Plaza Gardens before it, played host to Big Band Music and swing dancing.

Photo Ops

Photo Ops are another popular feature of these events, and 70 Years of Favorites paid tribute to Disneyland's past. Remember Club Buzz in Tomorrowland?

Also nearby, the Pizza Planet truck made an appearance over at Alien Pizza Planet.



Aladdin's Royal Caravan and the Hercules Victory Parade were also celebrated in the photo spot fashion.

As was the former Disneyland Skyway.

But if it's a parade that Disneyland fans want, then its one specific parade they keep crying out for. That's why two of our favorite roaming and glowing insects from the Main Street Electrical Parade made an appearance.

You'll also note that they have bulbs. So if you bought one of those back in 1996, you might have some questions.

