Photos / Videos: Explore the Food and Merchandise of the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival
Opening day of the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival continues with our time at the media event, where we got the chance to learn more about the food, beverage, and merchandise offerings this year.
During today’s media event, we got a look at some of the incredible-looking food and beverage offerings at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. For the complete rundown, be sure to check out this year's Foodie Guide.
Pizza Slider – Smokejumper's Grill
Mickey-shaped Banana-Hazelnut Waffles – Schmoozies!
Spinach and Artichoke Grilled Cheese – Pym Test Kitchen
Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces – Uncork California
Chile Relleno Torta – Award Weiners
Ramen Mac & Cheese – Peppers Cali-ente
Pandan Latte Churro – Terran Treats
Chicken and Waffle Mole Taco – Studio Catering Co.
Musubi Fried Rice – Golden Dreams
Carbonara Pizza – LA Style
Bunch of Grapes Pull-Apart Bread – Aunt Cass Cafe and Boudin Bread Cart
Disneyland Resort chefs were on hand to give demonstrations on how to cook three of this year's items – Ramen Mac & Cheese, Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese and a Cherry Compote.
We also had the chance to talk with two Disneyland Resort representatives about the exciting food and merchandise offerings at the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
Be sure to follow along for more from the opening day of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – and check it out for yourself daily through April 27, 2026.
