Photos / Videos: Explore the Food and Merchandise of the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Plus, learn how to cook three of the festival items at home!

Opening day of the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival continues with our time at the media event, where we got the chance to learn more about the food, beverage, and merchandise offerings this year.

During today’s media event, we got a look at some of the incredible-looking food and beverage offerings at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. For the complete rundown, be sure to check out this year's Foodie Guide.

Pizza Slider – Smokejumper's Grill

Mickey-shaped Banana-Hazelnut Waffles – Schmoozies!

Spinach and Artichoke Grilled Cheese – Pym Test Kitchen

Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces – Uncork California

Chile Relleno Torta – Award Weiners

Ramen Mac & Cheese – Peppers Cali-ente

Pandan Latte Churro – Terran Treats

Chicken and Waffle Mole Taco – Studio Catering Co.

Musubi Fried Rice – Golden Dreams

Carbonara Pizza – LA Style

Bunch of Grapes Pull-Apart Bread – Aunt Cass Cafe and Boudin Bread Cart

Disneyland Resort chefs were on hand to give demonstrations on how to cook three of this year's items – Ramen Mac & Cheese, Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese and a Cherry Compote.

We also had the chance to talk with two Disneyland Resort representatives about the exciting food and merchandise offerings at the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Be sure to follow along for more from the opening day of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – and check it out for yourself daily through April 27, 2026.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman
Rebekah Moseley
Rebekah grew up frequently going to Disneyland and met her husband there as annual passholders. Together they co-founded LaughingPlace.com to share their love and fun experiencing all things Disney with other fans. Rebekah's favorite Disney princess is Cinderella and if she could snap her fingers and be anywhere within the created Disney worlds, it's Typhoon Lagoon's lazy river which she considers Imagineering perfection.
View all articles by Rebekah Moseley