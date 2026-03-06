Photos / Videos: Explore the Food and Merchandise of the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Plus, learn how to cook three of the festival items at home!

Opening day of the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival continues with our time at the media event, where we got the chance to learn more about the food, beverage, and merchandise offerings this year.

During today’s media event, we got a look at some of the incredible-looking food and beverage offerings at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. For the complete rundown, be sure to check out this year's Foodie Guide.

Pizza Slider – Smokejumper's Grill

Mickey-shaped Banana-Hazelnut Waffles – Schmoozies!

Spinach and Artichoke Grilled Cheese – Pym Test Kitchen

Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces – Uncork California

Chile Relleno Torta – Award Weiners

Ramen Mac & Cheese – Peppers Cali-ente

Pandan Latte Churro – Terran Treats

Chicken and Waffle Mole Taco – Studio Catering Co.

Musubi Fried Rice – Golden Dreams

Carbonara Pizza – LA Style

Bunch of Grapes Pull-Apart Bread – Aunt Cass Cafe and Boudin Bread Cart

Disneyland Resort chefs were on hand to give demonstrations on how to cook three of this year's items – Ramen Mac & Cheese, Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese and a Cherry Compote.

We also had the chance to talk with two Disneyland Resort representatives about the exciting food and merchandise offerings at the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Be sure to follow along for more from the opening day of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – and check it out for yourself daily through April 27, 2026.

