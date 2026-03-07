Learn to Draw Mabel and Other "Hoppers" Characters at the Animation Academy
Visitors to Disney California Adventure can now learn how to draw three characters from Pixar's latest film.
What’s Happening:
- At Disney California Adventure, guests can now learn to draw Mabel, King George, and the viral star Tom Lizard from Pixar’s newest film, Hoppers.
- Fun for all ages and experience levels, this unique hands-on experience teaches you simple tricks and techniques to give your drawing that special Disney flair. Receive step-by-step instruction on how to illustrate your own version of a popular Disney character, and when you’re done, keep your art as a souvenir!
- No reservations needed, just check the schedule to learn to draw Hoppers and other characters at the Disney Animation building, where you can join in the fun when space is available, for a limited time.
- Be sure to check the schedule for the all the characters being presented on a given day. We noted multiple opportunities to draw the three Hoppers characters on Friday, March 6.
- We were able to catch a class where we got to learn how to draw Mabel – which you can follow along with at home via the video below.
- Here’s our reporter Eric Goldman’s impressive drawing of Mabel.
More Hoppers Fun at the Disneyland Resort:
- Across the Disney California Adventure at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, guests can step into the shoes (or paws) of one of four animals with Mabel’s Seek & Find. Participants will receive a physical, keepsake map packed with exciting challenges guests of all ages can complete along the trail.
- Disney PhotoPass is debuting new Magic Shots for a limited time at that park, also in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail or near Hyperion Theater.
- The Pixar Place Hotel is hosting a limited-time, special gallery located on the second floor lobby that brings the film’s creative journey to life through original concept art, sketches, and character maquettes.
- Hoppers is now playing in theaters everywhere – but before you see it, be sure to read Alex's review of this zany, warm-hearted adventure destined to stand alongside Pixar's very best.
