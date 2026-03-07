Dates Revealed for the Second Disney Lorcana Challenge Regional Championships
The Regional Championships will take place at both the Disneyland Resort in California and Disneyland Paris.
Ravensburger have revealed dates and details for the Regional Championships for the second season Disney Lorcana Challenge, the competitive circuit for the popular trading card game.
What's Happening:
- North American and European dates for the second Disney Lorcana Challenge Regional Championships were revealed today during a livestream from the Disney Lorcana TCG Challenge in Ghent.
- Both the North American and European Championships will take place on Disney property, at the Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris, respectively.
- The North American Championship takes place August 28 –30, 2026 at the Disneyland Hotel, with tickets going on sale on March 22.
- Ticket prices are $50 for attendees and $110 for Last Chance Qualifiers.
- Then, the European Championship will take place at two Disneyland Paris hotels – Disney Newport Bay Club and Disney Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel – from September 11-13, 2026.
- Tickets for that go on sale on March 21, at 50.00€ for attendees and 110.00€ for Last Chance Qualifiers.
- All ticket types include the following:
- Disney Lorcana TCG Goodie Bag
- Event Badge (LCQ or Event Depending on Purchase)
- Lanyard
- 160 Prize Wall Tickets
- Tote Bag
- Disney Store Discount (TBD)
- Stand Out Non-Foil Promo
- (2) Attack of the Vine Booster Packs
- Activities
- Access to Side Events on all (3) days of the event
- Meet & Greets
- Disney Characters
- Disney Lorcana TCG Artists
- Disney Lorcana TCG Game Developers
- Collection Quests
- Access to in-person Lorecast
- Ravensburger Sales Booth
- VIP and Premium Ticket Options will be available, with more information to be released at a later date.
A Flurry of Fun with Winterspell:
- The latest set in the popular trading card game focuses on a flurry of winter fun activity following the mystery and intrigue of Whispers in the Well.
- A frozen blast cast by an Elsa glimmer goes awry creating a flurry of snow and ice unlike anything the realm has seen before, including fan-favorite characters from Pocahontas, Angel from Lilo & Stitch: The Series, and Darkwing Duck himself!
- Winterspell is now available to purchase from anywhere that sells Disney Lorcana.
- Winterspell will be followed up by Wilds Unknown on May 15 and then Attack of the Vine! this summer.
