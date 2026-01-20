"Winterspell" Brings Flurries of Fun and Winter Shenanigans to "Disney Lorcana"
"Winterspell" is the landmark tenth set in the popular "Disney Lorcana" Trading Card Game.
After first teasing some details last fall, Ravensburger has shared the full details for the tenth Disney Lorcana set – Winterspell.
What's Happening:
- The next set in the popular trading card game focuses on a flurry of winter fun activity following the mystery and intrigue of Whispers in the Well.
- A frozen blast cast by an Elsa glimmer goes awry creating a flurry of snow and ice unlike anything the realm has seen before, including fan-favorite characters from Pocahontas, Angel from Lilo & Stitch: The Series, and Darkwing Duck himself!
- The Iconic cards for Winterspell will be Moana – Curious Explorer and Pocahontas – Peacekeeper, each featuring a “Papercut Style,” similar to paper snowflake decorations, and a Frost foil effect over the cards.
- A special video offers a behind-the-scenes peek at the glimmer versions of fan-favorite characters joining the set, specifically Elsa – Ice Artisan.
- Pre-orders are now open for Winterspell, which will be available at select game stores on February 13 followed by a wide release on February 20.
- Winterspell will be followed up by Wilds Unknown on May 15 and then Attack of the Vine! this summer.
Card Previews:
What They're Saying:
- Naomi Kim, Product Manager at Ravensburger on Disney Lorcana TCG: “Wintertime is such a reminiscent theme for so many of us. Lots of people have fond memories of snowball fights, spending time with loved ones, or sipping hot cocoa, and we wanted to bring that feeling of cozy, winter fun to Winterspell. With these gorgeous cards, Illumineers will get the chance to experience flurries of fun around the table with friends and family - no snow required!"
Disney Lorcana at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:
- The biggest new addition to the popular EPCOT event this year is a quest featuring the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game. Guests can join an exciting collection quest, where they’ll become players of the game (AKA Ilumineers) and open Disney Lorcana booster pack.
- Throughout EPCOT, guests can also participate in an “Ink & Find,” being sent on an adventure to find the larger-than-life trading cards that have been placed all around the park.
- Once you've completed your quest, you can head to the Illumineer's Lounge in the Morocco Pavilion to pick up your reward and trade with fellow Illumineers.
