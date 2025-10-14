"Disney Lorcana" Previews 2026 Additions — Including Debut of "Turning Red" and a Name for Set 12

Ravensburger is looking even further into the future of Disney Lorcana, teasing more about sets coming in 2026.

What’s Happening:

This morning, Disney Lorcana previewed details about set 10: Whispers in the Wel l .

. But, they also gave us some glimpses of what else is in the pipeline.

Jumping to set 12 (due in the second quarter of 2026), the chapter now has a name: Wilds Unknown.

As previously announced, this set will mark the debut of Pixar in the game.

At this time, only Toy Story characters have been confirmed to appear in this particular set.

However, during today’s Lorecast, it was announced that Turning Red would be joining Lorcana with set 13 in Q3 2026.

Backing up a bit, we also got card teases for set 11: Winterspell (coming February 2026).

(coming February 2026). Notably, this set features the arrival of Darkwing Duck — a much-requested franchise for the TCG.

Angel from Lilo and Stitch: The Series will also debut.