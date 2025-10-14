"Disney Lorcana" Previews 2026 Additions — Including Debut of "Turning Red" and a Name for Set 12

The popular TCG only continues to grow.

Ravensburger is looking even further into the future of Disney Lorcana, teasing more about sets coming in 2026.

What’s Happening:

  • As previously announced, this set will mark the debut of Pixar in the game.
  • At this time, only Toy Story characters have been confirmed to appear in this particular set.
  • However, during today’s Lorecast, it was announced that Turning Red would be joining Lorcana with set 13 in Q3 2026.

  • Backing up a bit, we also got card teases for set 11: Winterspell (coming February 2026).
  • Notably, this set features the arrival of Darkwing Duck — a much-requested franchise for the TCG.

  • Angel from Lilo and Stitch: The Series will also debut.

  • Winterspell will be available at select game stores on February 13 followed by a wide release on February 20.
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank