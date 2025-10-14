How "Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well" Introduces New Card Types and Game Mechanics

Plus, the new set adds more characters to the world of Lorcana.

With the release of Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well just around the corner. Ravensburger has shared more details about the set, including some game mechanics.

What’s Happening:

  • The newest chapter of Disney Lorcana TCG is nearly here.   
  • With the release of Whispers in the Well, the game will not only be introducing new characters and franchises but will also debut some new game mechanics.
  • First, the titular Whispers are mysterious, partially formed Glimmers.
  • However, Illumineers can turn them into fully-formed Glimmers using the new Boost mechanic.

  • To Boost a Whisper, players must place cards from their deck (without looking at them) beneath the Whisper card.
  • Also notable is that several Whispers appear on torn Lore book page designs.

  • With these Whispers being a mystery, this latest set also features several Detectives who are on a mission to discover where these Whispers came from.

  • Another new mechanic involves the arrival of Gargoyles into the game.

  • These characters will feature a Stone by Day mechanic that will add another level to play.
  • Speaking of new franchises, though, Whispers in the Well also brings The Black Cauldron to Lorcana.

  • What’s more, if you look at this Hen Wen’s Vision card, you may see a hint at what’s ahead.

  • Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well will be available for prerelease in game stores on November 7 and available everywhere on November 14.  

  • Then, Ravensburger just announced that the next set Winterspell — which adds Darkwing Duck to the mix — would see a prerelease on February 13th followed by February 20th wide release.

 

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank