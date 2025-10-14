How "Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well" Introduces New Card Types and Game Mechanics

Plus, the new set adds more characters to the world of Lorcana.

With the release of Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well just around the corner. Ravensburger has shared more details about the set, including some game mechanics.

The newest chapter of Disney Lorcana TCG is nearly here.

With the release of Whispers in the Well, the game will not only be introducing new characters and franchises but will also debut some new game mechanics.

the game will not only be introducing new characters and franchises but will also debut some new game mechanics. First, the titular Whispers are mysterious, partially formed Glimmers.

However, Illumineers can turn them into fully-formed Glimmers using the new Boost mechanic.

To Boost a Whisper, players must place cards from their deck (without looking at them) beneath the Whisper card.

Also notable is that several Whispers appear on torn Lore book page designs.

With these Whispers being a mystery, this latest set also features several Detectives who are on a mission to discover where these Whispers came from.

Another new mechanic involves the arrival of Gargoyles into the game.

These characters will feature a Stone by Day mechanic that will add another level to play.

Stone by Day Speaking of new franchises, though, Whispers in the Well also brings The Black Cauldron to Lorcana .

What’s more, if you look at this Hen Wen’s Vision card, you may see a hint at what’s ahead.

Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well will be available for prerelease in game stores on November 7 and available everywhere on November 14.