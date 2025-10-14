How "Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well" Introduces New Card Types and Game Mechanics
Plus, the new set adds more characters to the world of Lorcana.
With the release of Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well just around the corner. Ravensburger has shared more details about the set, including some game mechanics.
What’s Happening:
- The newest chapter of Disney Lorcana TCG is nearly here.
- With the release of Whispers in the Well, the game will not only be introducing new characters and franchises but will also debut some new game mechanics.
- First, the titular Whispers are mysterious, partially formed Glimmers.
- However, Illumineers can turn them into fully-formed Glimmers using the new Boost mechanic.
- To Boost a Whisper, players must place cards from their deck (without looking at them) beneath the Whisper card.
- Also notable is that several Whispers appear on torn Lore book page designs.
- With these Whispers being a mystery, this latest set also features several Detectives who are on a mission to discover where these Whispers came from.
- Another new mechanic involves the arrival of Gargoyles into the game.
- These characters will feature a Stone by Day mechanic that will add another level to play.
- Speaking of new franchises, though, Whispers in the Well also brings The Black Cauldron to Lorcana.
- What’s more, if you look at this Hen Wen’s Vision card, you may see a hint at what’s ahead.
- Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well will be available for prerelease in game stores on November 7 and available everywhere on November 14.
- Then, Ravensburger just announced that the next set Winterspell — which adds Darkwing Duck to the mix — would see a prerelease on February 13th followed by February 20th wide release.