Walking AT-RT Toy from "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Available at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge
The title characters steal the Imperial remnant walker in the new movie.
During a visit to Disneyland yesterday, I found a new wind-up toy for sale at the Toydarian Toymaker gift shop in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge-- a walking AT-RT from Lucasfilm's new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
What's happening:
- A new wind-up, walking AT-RT toy is available in the Toydarian Toymaker store at Disneyland.
- The toy sells for $19.99 plus tax and depicts the two title characters from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu riding aboard an Imperial remnant AT-RT walker vehicle, as seen in the new movie. You can watch a short video of it walking below.
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released into theaters on Friday, May 22.
Watch Walking AT-RT Toy in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland:
More Photos:
More Star Wars News:
- A new clip from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu features Sigourney Weaver's character Colonel Ward.
- Grogu visited Stewie Griffin from Family Guy in a new 30-second tie-in ad.
- A new French fan film entitled Star Tours: Last Launch serves as a love letter to the Disney Parks attraction.
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