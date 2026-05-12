Walking AT-RT Toy from "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Available at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

The title characters steal the Imperial remnant walker in the new movie.

During a visit to Disneyland yesterday, I found a new wind-up toy for sale at the Toydarian Toymaker gift shop in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge-- a walking AT-RT from Lucasfilm's new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

What's happening:

  • A new wind-up, walking AT-RT toy is available in the Toydarian Toymaker store at Disneyland.
  • The toy sells for $19.99 plus tax and depicts the two title characters from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu riding aboard an Imperial remnant AT-RT walker vehicle, as seen in the new movie. You can watch a short video of it walking below.
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released into theaters on Friday, May 22.

Watch Walking AT-RT Toy in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland:

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino