Fan-Film "Star Tours Last Launch" Brings a New Adventure to the Star Wars Travel Agency

Both Tony Baxter and Tim Delaney were involved in the project!

A new fan film inspired by the hit Disney Parks attraction Star Tours, bringing a new story to the Star Wars universe’s iconic travel agency.

What’s Happening:

Star Tours Last Launch, a non-commercial fan film inspired by the legendary Disney Parks attraction Star Tours and the Star Wars universe, is out now!

Developed over several years as a passion project, the film was created to capture the atmosphere, emotion, and adventurous spirit that made the original attraction memorable for generations of Disney Parks guests.

In the Plasse Mickaël-directed film, as the Empire expands its control across the galaxy, an encrypted transmission between Star Tours and the Rebel Alliance is intercepted, threatening the rebellion’s cover.

The production pays tribute to the legacy of Disney Imagineering through the involvement of former Imagineers Tony Baxter and Tim Delaney, whose creative influence helped shape the project’s vision.

While the film was originally created in French, the English-language version was also released featuring voice performances from Lee Arenberg, alongside Scott Chernoff and Dan Madsen.

Designed as a heartfelt homage to a beloved theme park experience, Star Tours Last Launch hones in on the nostalgia of the original attraction, immersive storytelling, and fan-driven creativity into a tribute to both Disney Parks history and Star Wars.

The film is available to watch for free now on YouTube!

In the rising age of AI, the team clarified that zero AI was used in the process of creating the film in the comments.

Some scenes may look very CGI, but it adds tons of charm to this fan made film.

You can also check out some amazing behind-the-scenes and exclusive content on Star Tours Last Launch’s official website.

Read More Star Wars: