Fan-Film "Star Tours Last Launch" Brings a New Adventure to the Star Wars Travel Agency
Both Tony Baxter and Tim Delaney were involved in the project!
A new fan film inspired by the hit Disney Parks attraction Star Tours, bringing a new story to the Star Wars universe’s iconic travel agency.
What’s Happening:
- Star Tours Last Launch, a non-commercial fan film inspired by the legendary Disney Parks attraction Star Tours and the Star Wars universe, is out now!
- Developed over several years as a passion project, the film was created to capture the atmosphere, emotion, and adventurous spirit that made the original attraction memorable for generations of Disney Parks guests.
- In the Plasse Mickaël-directed film, as the Empire expands its control across the galaxy, an encrypted transmission between Star Tours and the Rebel Alliance is intercepted, threatening the rebellion’s cover.
- The production pays tribute to the legacy of Disney Imagineering through the involvement of former Imagineers Tony Baxter and Tim Delaney, whose creative influence helped shape the project’s vision.
- While the film was originally created in French, the English-language version was also released featuring voice performances from Lee Arenberg, alongside Scott Chernoff and Dan Madsen.
- Designed as a heartfelt homage to a beloved theme park experience, Star Tours Last Launch hones in on the nostalgia of the original attraction, immersive storytelling, and fan-driven creativity into a tribute to both Disney Parks history and Star Wars.
- The film is available to watch for free now on YouTube!
- In the rising age of AI, the team clarified that zero AI was used in the process of creating the film in the comments.
- Some scenes may look very CGI, but it adds tons of charm to this fan made film.
- You can also check out some amazing behind-the-scenes and exclusive content on Star Tours Last Launch’s official website.
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