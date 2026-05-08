Sure to Addict Fans, Disney+ Trivia Game Arrives as Part of Disney+ Perks Program

It'll be addictive, but at least its only once a week.

A new Disney+ Trivia activity has arrived as part of the Disney+ Perks program, and its sure to be an addictive weekly habit for subscribers who participate.

What's Happening:

A new weekly challenge has arrived on Disney+, perfect for subscribers who want to put their Disney Knowledge to the test.

Part of the Disney+ Perks program, each trivia round features eight questions tied to a weekly theme, giving players the chance to earn rewards and themed digital badges - including exclusive Disney+ Perks.

Each week features a themed trivia inspired by Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, or Marvel. Players who answer at least seven of the eight questions correctly will receive a badge based on that week’s theme. Players can also earn badges by playing all four of the month’s weekly challenges, and starting a streak.

With each trivia, players will earn points that contribute to their Disney+ Trivia ranking. Participation and accuracy both count toward your rank, which means every strong score gives you a little momentum heading into the next round. You can track your progress and see how you stack up against other players.

Players who finish in the top 15% of players for the month have the potential to unlock an exclusive Disney+ Perk, just for players who know their stuff. The rewards are unknown, but the only way to find out what can be unlocked is to play.

To play, Disney+ subscribers myst be logged into their Disney+ Perks dashboard, where they will find the latest trivia challenge. New trivia arrives every Monday.

Disney+ Trivia is not currently in the Disney+ app, and can only be found on the Disney+ Perks dashboard.



The First Round:

Because Disney+ Trivia launched the week of May 4th, the first round carries a Star Wars theme.

However, don't expect to waltz through this with ease if you're a casual Star Wars fan - like you might have expected from other Disney Trivia-based activities.

Without ruining or giving away any answers, expect questions about where stories land in the Star Wars timeline, dialogue from the films and TV series, materials used to forge Star Wars accessories, and characters a casual fan might not even know the name of.

It's a far cry from "Who is Luke Skywalker's Father?" or similar fare that might have been expected out of this fun activity.

Based on the Disney+ Perks hub, the next edition will focus on Walt Disney Animation Studios, followed by Marvel, and then Pixar Trivia rounding out the month.

Once all four trivia rounds are completed for the month, those who participate in all four and earn a badge in each will earn the special badge for the month.