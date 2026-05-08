Fortnite Event: Star Wars Droid Factory BB-8 Live Event Arriving this Weekend

One of Fortnite’s newest game’s Star Wars Droid Tycoon is kicking off its first event this weekend, giving fans the ability to celebrate one of the sequels' most beloved characters.

What’s Happening:

Back in February of 2024, Disney and Epic Games announced a massive partnership to bring characters, games, and stories from all across the Disney universe to Fortnite.

Since then, we’ve received incredible full seasons full of Star Wars and Marvel storylines, tons of themed cosmetics, and unique Creator Islands.

In celebration of May the 4th and the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu film, three new Star Wars game modes launched today, May 1st.

One creative island, my favorite, Star Wars Droid Tycoon invites players to start their own modest workshop and grow it into a thriving droid empire.

Build authentic Star Wars droids, deploy them on missions, assign them tasks to earn credits, and keep your best creations close.

Well, fans who enjoy the game will now be able to enjoy the mode's first ever event.

The BB-8 Live Event is set to take place on Saturday May 9th and Sunday May 10th from 10AM to 12PM ET.

During the event, Poe Dameron has landed in Droid Tycoon! His squadron is under attack by TIE Fighters, and he needs your support.

During the event you can unlock BB-8 Droid and a special BB-8 Base Cosmetic Skin.

Unlocking the BB-8 Droid grants players +5% of your total Credits Per Second and +1 Upgrade Chips when picking them up around the map.

Don’t miss out on this limited time event!

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