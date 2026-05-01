Review: Fortnite Releases Three New Star Wars Islands, Perfect for Different Types of Gamers

Three new Star Wars games have just launched on Fortnite, and if you’re curious about checking them out, here’s everything you need to know!

What’s Happening:

Back in February of 2024, Disney and Epic Games announced a massive partnership to bring characters, games, and stories from all across the Disney universe to Fortnite.

Since then, we’ve received incredible full seasons full of Star Wars and Marvel storylines, tons of themed cosmetics, and unique Creator Islands.

In celebration of May the 4th and the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu film, three new Star Wars game modes launched today, May 1st.

Each game mode offers a unique gaming experience, offering options for gamers for every playstyle!

Fortnite is free-to-play, so if you’ve been wondering whether you should jump into the fun, now is a perfect time to do it!

I had the chance to play all three this morning, and I’ll break down my thoughts of each gamemode and whether it may be the right Star Wars adventure for you!

Galactic Siege

For those looking for a more standard combat game, Galactic Siege is exactly what you are looking for. Engage in massive 10v10 PvP battles set across the Star Wars galaxy. Personalize your class and lightsaber, take control of iconic vehicles, and clash in intense combined-arms warfare. Prove your dominance on the battlefield to unlock the opportunity to play as a legendary Star Wars hero.

Jumping into the game, I was thrown directly into battle instead of the lobby, so I was fairly lost at first. It took me a second to figure out exactly what my goal was, but Galactic Siege is a territory war. Throughout each map, there are three zones that your team needs to capture. Each captured zone will add to your percentage, which will rise faster based on how many zones you have captured. If another team has captured the zone, you’ll need to take them out and recapture it to win the match. Each match allots you currency that can be used to upgrade new abilities, making taking control of the zones more interesting.

Personally, I was really underwhelmed with this game mode. The gameplay was mediocre, the actual immersiveness of the map didn’t take away from the fact that the game itself felt impatient. What I mean by that is you never really have a moment to enjoy the fact that you are fighting in one of Star Wars’ iconic locations. It felt a tad lifeless and pointless, but for those who enjoy games like Overwatch or Marvel Rivals but want a more casual, fast-paced version of that, you might enjoy Galactic Siege. I’d give it a solid 6/10.

Escape Vader

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be hunted down by Darth Vader? Well, Fortnite is ready to let you experience that! Explore the wreckage of a Star Destroyer with up to three friends as you hunt for a hidden artifact. Locate the Power Cells, open the secret chamber, and make your escape before Darth Vader ends your mission. One misstep, and his lightsaber will be the last thing you see.

Taking a unique approach to the Star Wars universe, Escape Vader is a first-person game making walking through the destroyed Star Destroyer incredibly immersive. And the game is genuinely scary! After inserting one of the batteries, Vader is released into the map. You’ll hear him breathing as he gets close, and sometimes when you think you’re in the clear, he’ll come up from behind and swipe you with his lightsaber. It’s definitely worth noting that you’ll want to have as many people at the ready, as you can revive teammates. There are moments where the game is SO dark it’s almost impossible to see where you are going. Not in a fun creepy way, but in a genuinely frustrating way. And if you don’t do well with horror, this game may not be for you. Beyond those things, it's a ton of fun!

I give Escape Vader a 7.5/10.

Droid Tycoon

For casual gamers, you’re going to LOVE Droid Tycoon. Begin with a modest workshop and grow it into a thriving droid empire. Build authentic Star Wars droids, deploy them on missions, assign them tasks to earn credits, and keep your best creations close. In this Star Wars tycoon experience, mastery comes one droid at a time.

This was the last one I tried and I unintentionally saved the best for last. Droid Tycoon is an amazing take on the classic “dropper” Tycoon game genre popularized by Roblox. As you begin, you’ll need to do some manual labor to earn credits, but after a while, you’ll have a whole army of droids helping you create a successful workshop. Send droids out on missions, have them practice battling, or have them help you in the workshop. Plus, different rarities, variants, and price points allow you to work towards collecting your favorite droids! The selection of blueprints found at the center of the map continues to rotate, allowing players to save up and purchase the droids they need. While this is probably the least ambitious of the three gamemodes, this one was easily the most fun. You can even style and dress up your droids if you feel like giving your workshop a little personality. This gamemode is going to be incredibly fun to waste a ton of time in, and if you’re looking for something a little more whimsical out of your Star Wars gaming experience, Droid Tycoon is a perfect choice!

I give Droid Tycoon 8.5/10

For those looking to join in on the fun, Fortnite is free to play on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile!

And coming later this month, you’ll be able to jump into a special preview of The Mandalorian & Grogu!

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