"The Mandalorian and Grogu" Theme Gets A Club-Ready Remix by Boys Noize

Boys Noize reimagines Ludwig Göransson’s iconic score as "The Mandalorian and Grogu" prepares for its theatrical debut.

The sound of the galaxy just got a club-ready upgrade! As anticipation builds for the next chapter in the Star Wars film universe, Walt Disney Records has dropped a bold new remix that reimagines one of the franchise’s most recognizable themes.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, a fresh take on The Mandalorian theme is now available, this time with an electrifying twist from acclaimed DJ and producer Boys Noize.

Originally composed by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Ludwig Göransson for the hit The Mandalorian, the theme has become synonymous with the series’ tone, blending Western influences with futuristic soundscapes. In this new remix, Boys Noize injects the track with pulsating electronic energy, transforming the iconic melody into a high-intensity, dancefloor-ready experience while still preserving its unmistakable core.

Göransson himself returns as a producer on the remix, ensuring the updated version remains rooted in the original vision. The result is a track that feels both familiar and entirely new, bridging cinematic scoring with contemporary electronic music in a way that reflects the evolving Star Wars soundscape.

The official soundtrack for The Mandalorian and Grogu, featuring Göransson’s original score, is set to be released digitally on May 15, with a vinyl edition to follow in the weeks after. For collectors and audiophiles alike, the physical release is expected to be a standout addition.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film marks a major milestone as the beloved Disney+ series transitions to the big screen. Starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver, the movie continues the journey of the Mandalorian and his young companion, bringing their story to theaters nationwide on May 22 under Walt Disney Pictures.

Fans can now stream the remix across major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, offering an early taste of the film’s sonic direction.

More The Mandalorian and Grogu News: