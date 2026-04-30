Hasbro Debuts Immersive Animatronic with "Ultimate Grogu" Now Available for Pre-Order
This is the way...for fans to spend 600 bucks.
Hasbro has opened preorders on a 1:1 scale premium animatronic figure of one of the most beloved characters in the modern Star Wars universe.
What's Happening:
- Ever since his debut in the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, Grogu has captured the hearts of many Star Wars fans (and even non-fans) taking over pop culture in a way rarely seen.
- With the arrival of Grogu on the big screen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu later in May, Hasbro is unveiling Ultimate Grogu, a first-of-its-kind animatronic of the beloved character.
- The 1:1 scale premium animatronic Grogu is crafted for collectors, fans, and cosplayers, transforming the magic of Star Wars from screen to home.
- Ultimate Grogu features built-in motors, sensors, and microphones to deliver over 250 animations and sounds. The animatronic boasts three different modes of play which include endearing movements like waving, giggling and even “toddling” forward, in ways that make him incredibly life-like.
- Ultimate Grogu features premium materials, painstakingly crafted into screen-accurate details, such as his soft skin face and rooted hair, soft fabric robe, chainmail, cross strap, satchel and beskar rondel armor inspired by the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu film, only in theaters starting May 22, and the Disney+ series.
- Ultimate Grogu is available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and Fan retailers, with two pre-order options launching simultaneously. The first option with standard packaging will begin shipping in early 2027. For fans looking to receive sooner, a limited run of First Edition quantities featuring special edition packaging and a collector card will ship in late 2026.
- Over at Amazon, Ultimate Grogu is currently retailing via pre-order for $599.99.
What They're Saying:
- Adam Biehl, Head of Disney Action Brands at Hasbro: “Our goal with Ultimate Grogu was to make fans feel like he’s truly part of their world. Our design and development team spent hours studying how the character came to life in The Mandalorian series, striving to capture his personality and movements in a way that honors what Lucasfilm delivered in entertainment. Powered by our long-standing collaboration with Disney Consumer Products, we’re launching the most life-like, interactive, and expressive Grogu character Hasbro has ever created.”
From Screen to Shelves:
- Grogu is one of the (if not thee) most beloved characters introduced in the modern era of Star Wars.
- First appearing in the Disney+ original series, The Mandalorian, Grogu (who went without a name for a while and was colloquially referred to as "Baby Yoda") is of the same species as Yoda and Yaddle. In canon, the species has not been officially named (as of press time). In story, Grogu is force sensitive and trained at the Jedi Temple of Coruscant during the era of the Jedi Order, and survived the Order 66 purge that wiped out most of the Jedi. He spent years in hiding before being discovered by Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) who becomes his protector.
- Grogu's debut in the series was a cultural phenomenon, even by Star Wars standards. His existence in the series (which was highly marketed in its own right) was kept absolutely confidential. His reveal paid off with social media flooded with reaction clips, memes, fan art, and more. It wasn't until the second season (Chapter 13, specifically) of The Mandalorian that we actually learned his name - finally putting an end (mostly) to the fandom referring to the character as "Baby Yoda."
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