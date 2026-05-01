R4-6D0 Astromech Droid Joins Disney Store's Build-A-Droid Series
Throughout the first half of 2026, Disney Parks and Disney Store are inviting fans to join them in acquiring a new collection of Star Wars action figure! This series is inspired by our favorite companions: Droids. Each month features a new addition to the Build-A-Droid series from the Droid Factory line, and today marks the debut of R4-6D0— an Astromech droid— themed to The Mandalorian.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is kicking off 2026 with a shake-up to its continuity line offerings. For the past several years, Disney released plush, accessories, apparel, Princess castles, or Ear headbands as a monthly series, but this year the focus is on Droids.
- From January to June, collectors can acquire the Build-A-Droid series from the Droid Factory line featuring astromech and protocol droids from, and inspired by fan-favorite films and series like:
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- The Mandalorian
- The Clone Wars
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- The Mandalorian
- Andor
- Each collectible character will also include an additional piece that can be used to create a bonus droid —TC-332— once you have all six sets!
- Today's release is R4-6D0 Astromech droid from The Mandalorian.
- The R4-6D0 Astromech droid is available now and sells for $19.99. New releases in the Build-A-Droid Series will arrive at Disney Store on the first Friday of the month at 8 AM PT.
Today's Release
R4-6D0 Droid Factory Figure – Build-A-Droid Series – Star Wars | Disney Store
Upcoming Releases
B2EMO Groundmech Droid Action Figure Set - June 5, 2026
Previous Releases
DD-BD Droid Factory Figure – Build-A-Droid Series – Star Wars | Disney Store
QT-KT Droid Factory Figure – Build-A-Droid Series – Star Wars | Disney Store
CU-28 Droid Factory Figure – Build-A-Droid Series – Star Wars
R5-K6 Droid Factory Figure – Build-A-Droid Series – Star Wars | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!