BDX Droids Arrive in "Fortnite" Along with More Star Wars Content

Surprisingly, it all drops on May 1st, not Fourth.

A collection of new Star Wars games are coming to Fortnite, including yet another appearance of those fan-favorite BDX Droids that originally debuted at Disneyland.

What's Happening:

Just shy of arriving in my personal driveway, those fun little BDX Droids that roam around Star Wars areas of the Disney Parks have been popping up whenever they can or wherever they can. This also includes an appearance in the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Now, the fan-favorite droids are making their debut in the popular video game, Fortnite.

Starting on May 1, hundreds of Star Wars islands will go live and Fortnite players will be able to gather with friends to race Tauntauns, run a Cantina on Tatooine, fly an X-Wing, and go on other Star Wars adventures.

Among three new games from Epic and Lucasfilm arriving on May 1 is Droid Tycoon. In the new game, players can build and customize droids using authentic Star Wars blueprints, manage workshops and factory systems, and unlock rare components and special missions. This is where the BDX Droids will come into play, as you can see in the new trailer below.

Droid Tycoon is created with FOAD, island code: 7865-8305-9184.

Along with Droid Tycoon, two additional games from Epic and Lucasfilm will be arriving in Fortnite on May 1: Galactic Siege (developed with JOGO Studios, island code: 5003-9856-3648) – Fight in large-scale PvP class-based battles with 10v10 combat across iconic Star Wars planets. Escape Vader (made with Beyond Creative, island code: 7285-4185-5428) – Hide, run, and try to survive in this 4-player co-op game where you attempt to escape the terrifying Sith Lord, Darth Vader.



You can find out more about the new games and Star Wars fun coming to Fortnite as our very own Mike Celestino had the chance to play them ahead of their debut.

And speaking of The Mandalorian and Grogu, Fortnite will also play host to a special event on May 19 at 10:00 AM ET - when players are invited to The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island for a special message from Jon Favreau and get a 10 minute sneak peek of the new movie, set to be released on May 22.

Droids Everywhere:

In October of 2023, a play test occurred at Disneyland Resort in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge that marked the official debut of the BDX Droids. They quickly became a fan-favorite, and in April of 2024, it was confirmed that they would be returning to the park for the special Season of the Force Star Wars-themed seasonal celebration.

Shortly after that, the droids appeared on the Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wish ship, reportedly as a test to learn to balance on deck.

By the end of 2025, the BDX Droids made appearances at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and the SXSW conference - where it was also revealed by Jon Favreau that they would be appearing in the upcoming new movie.

They have also had action figures made of them, and can be picked up at Disney Store and in the Disney Parks.