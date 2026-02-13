BDX Droids from Disney Parks and "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Getting Droid Factory Action Figure 4-Pack

We can't get enough of these adorable droids.

Over the last couple of years, Disney Parks guests around the world have enjoyed appearances by the adorable BDX droids at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and even aboard the Disney Cruise Line and at various conventions. And now, as those droids prepare for their big-screen debut in Lucasfilm's upcoming movie The Mandalorian and Grogu, Disney Store will be releasing them as a four-pack of action figures in the Droid Factory Line.

What's happening:

Disney Store and Disney Parks are releasing a Droid Factory four-pack of BDX Droids action figures, revealed during Toy Fair 2026 in New York City.

action figures, revealed during Toy Fair 2026 in New York City. This set will retail for $39.99 and is listed as "Coming Soon" with availability at the parks and the official Disney Store website.

Instead of the usual in-universe names we've been given for these droids in the past (Red, Grek, Oskar, and Besh) the names of the droids in the Droid Factory set are listed simply as Red, Blue, Green, and Orange.

The BDX droids first appeared at Disneyland in the spring of 2024. Since then, they have traveled around the world, appearing at numerous other Disney theme parks and events.

Their design is similar to the BD-1 droid that first appeared in the Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order video game. A BD-series droid named BD-72 has also popped up in Peli Motto's shop in The Mandalorian Disney+ series.

Director Jon Favreau was so enamored by the Disney Parks BDX droids that he has put them in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, which is set for theatrical release on Friday, May 22.

