This is the Way - Funko Reveals New Pop! Toys for "The Mandalorian and Grogu" at Toy Fair 2026

As Toy Fair 2026 gets underway in New York City, the popular toy company Funko has revealed a number of new toys from its Pop! line representing characters and vehicles from Lucasfilm's highly anticipated movie The Mandalorian and Grogu, which hits theaters this May. Details and images below.

What's happening:

Funko has revealed some new Pop! toys that are being released in conjunction with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The pre-sale for these Funko Pop! toys will begin tomorrow, February 14, via the company's official website.

Up first is POP! The Mandalorian with Grogu ($14.99), depicting the two title characters from the new film.

Secondly we have POP! Zeb Orrelios ($14.99). You may remember Garazeb (or "Zeb" as his friends call him) from the animated series Star Wars Rebels and his brief live-action appearance in The Mandalorian season 3.

And if you're a big Zeb fan, you're also going to want to pick up the POP! Rides Deluxe Zeb Orrelios in the Razor Crest ($29.99)-- I guess this means our favorite Lasat will be piloting this ship in the movie.

Speaking of vehicles, Mando and his adorable ward can get around on a snowy planet in the POP! Rides Deluxe The Mandalorian with Grogu in Imperial Remnant AT-RT ($29.99).

If you're on the hunt for a cool-looking new character from the film, there's the POP! Mercenary Guard Droid ($14.99). This guy is sure to be trouble for our heroes.

Also in the villain category is the POP! Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper ($14.99). Similar to The Black Series one that Hasbro revealed yesterday, this trooper has a darker piece of leg armor on his left shin.

Now let's get into the cute stuff with the first of three new Grogu toys from Funko. The first one is called simply POP! Grogu ($14.99) and sees the little scamp sporting his Mudhorn signet that he received from the Mandalorian Armorer in season 3 of the Disney+ series.

There's also a POP! Grogu (Flocked) figure ($14.99) that features a soft, fuzzy texture instead of the usual plastic finish. Looks as though he's enjoying the popcorn-like snack we saw in the trailer.

And lastly we have POP! Grogu in Pram ($14.99) and it looks like the character's famous hover-pram has been redesigned once again for this adventure with the Mandalorian Din Djarin.

Here are a few more photos of these new Funko toys taken by Laughing Place correspondent Benji Breitbart at Toy Fair 2026.

More news from The Mandalorian and Grogu: