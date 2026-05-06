Iconic Animated Moms Are Coming to The Shop in Fortnite for Mother’s Day

Lois Griffin, Linda Belcher, and Peggy Hill arrive as new skins in the shop on May 8.

Fortnite is celebrating Mother’s Day in its own way by dropping some of animation’s most iconic moms into the battle royale.

What’s Happening:

The world of Fortnite is about to get maternal as new character skins inspired by beloved animated TV moms arrive just in time for Mother’s Day.

Beginning May 8, players will be able to pick up fresh looks featuring Lois Griffin, Linda Belcher, and Peggy Hill in the shop.

The crossover brings together three fan-favorite franchises, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and King of the Hill, each known for its distinct humor and unforgettable characters. Now, their matriarchs are stepping into Fortnite’s ever-expanding universe of pop culture collaborations.

This latest addition continues Fortnite’s tradition of blending gaming with entertainment, where characters from across movies, television, comics, and beyond collide in one shared space.

Whether players are dropping into a match as Lois Griffin, serving up chaos as Linda Belcher, or confidently taking charge as Peggy Hill, the new skins offer a playful way to celebrate Mother’s Day with a competitive twist.

While details on additional cosmetics or bundles have yet to be revealed, Fortnite’s themed drops often include matching accessories, emotes, and limited-time shop rotations, meaning fans will want to act fast once the skins go live.

The timing also highlights how Fortnite continues to tap into cultural moments and seasonal events, turning holidays into opportunities for creative collaborations that resonate with players.

For fans of these series, the May 8 release is shaping up to be a memorable one. After all, nothing says Mother’s Day quite like dropping into battle royale with some of animation’s most recognizable moms leading the charge.

Disney's Collaboration With Fortnite:

Disney has become an increasingly major presence in Fortnite, bringing a wide range of its franchises into the game through skins, events, and limited-time collaborations.

Characters from Star Wars have been some of the most prominent additions, with fan-favorites like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and The Mandalorian appearing alongside themed weapons, quests, and seasonal events.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has also played a huge role in Fortnite’s crossover success, introducing heroes and villains such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Thanos, often tied to in-game storylines and special gameplay mechanics.

Pixar and classic Disney animation have made appearances as well, expanding the game’s reach to younger audiences and families through recognizable characters and cosmetics.

Through its partnership with Epic Games, Disney continues to expand its footprint in Fortnite, blending storytelling, gaming, and fandom into one shared interactive space.

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