Sigourney Weaver's Character Colonel Ward Features in New Clip from "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu"

Ward sends Din Djarin on his next mission.

We're just ten days away from the theatrical release of Lucasfilm's new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and today the Disney-owned studio dropped a fresh clip from the film featuring Sigourney Weaver's character Colonel Ward.

What's happening:

This morning, Lucasfilm released a new short clip from its upcoming feature film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The clip is entitled "Ace of Staves" and features the new character of New Republic Colonel Ward (played by Alien and Avatar actress Sigourney Weaver) speaking with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal / Brendan Wayne / Lateef Crowder) at the Adelphi Base near the beginning of the movie. Notably, the clip answered the question of how Djarin comes into possession of a new Razor Crest ship.

The 25-minute IMAX preview that played for fans in theaters on May the 4th included this scene. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released on Friday, May 22.

Watch Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Ace of Staves | In Theaters May 22:

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