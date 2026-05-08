Photos: "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Continues Global Tour in Paris and London

Check out the film when it hits theaters on May 22nd!

The cast and filmmakers of The Mandalorian and Grogu continued their international promotional tour with fan events in Paris and London ahead of the film’s 2026 theatrical release.

What’s Happening:

Cast and filmmakers from The Mandalorian and Grogu continued their global promotional tour with stops in Paris and London.

Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and director Jon Favreau attended a special fan screening in Paris at Le Grand Rex.

The Paris event screened film footage for more than 2,000 fans.

The team then traveled to London for a U.K. fan event at Cineworld IMAX Leicester Square.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy joined the London event.

The film is scheduled for exclusive theatrical release on May 22, 2026.

Advance tickets for The Mandalorian and Grogu are now on sale through Fandango and other ticket platforms.

The story follows the fall of the Empire as the New Republic works to maintain peace across the galaxy.

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are recruited to help protect the New Republic’s efforts.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau and written by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor.

Producers include Kathleen Kennedy, Ian Bryce, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni, with executive producers Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck.

The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

D23 Advanced Screenings:

Disney’s biggest fans have the opportunity to check out The Mandalorian and Grogu ahead of its official debut on May 22nd.

Going on sale tomorrow, May 8th, D23 Gold Members can check out May 20th advanced screenings of the film in both Glendale, CA and Disney Springs!

Make sure you check out the details of this event and how to buy tickets.

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