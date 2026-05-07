Fan Foods and Poppowls Bringing Disney Snack Collaboration to Walmart and Target
Disney magic meets healthy snacking – only at Walmart and Target!
Fan Foods Co. and Poppowls have announced a new licensing agreement with Disney, launching character-inspired products tied into popular franchises like Disney, Marvel and Star Wars.
What's Happening:
- Fan Foods will debut its first product in May with the Fan Foods' Grogu Tortilla Chip, timed to the upcoming release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- A broader in‑line rollout begins June 7, featuring products such as:
- Darth Vader, Stitch and Grogu Tortilla Chips from Fan Foods
- Fan Foods' Spidey and Friends, Mickey Mouse and Frozen Veggie Puffs (select distribution on certain SKUs)
- Four Poppowls Movie Night Kits (Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Stitch and Princess)
- Poppowls 5-Packs (Darth Vader, Stitch, Avengers and Princess)
- In addition to Fan Foods' better-for-you tortilla chips and veggie puffs, Poppowls at-home movie popcorn kits will also offer Disney-themed items.
- Altogether, these items will be available through exclusive retail partnerships with Walmart and Target throughout 2026.
- Walmart has secured an exclusive on the majority of Poppowls at-home movie popcorn kits through the end of the year, tying into major movie releases, seasonal moments and cultural celebrations throughout 2026.
- Target will exclusively carry Fan Foods chips and puffs, along with Poppowls microwave popcorn 5-packs, seasoning products and four themed at-home movie popcorn kits inspired by Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Stitch and Disney Princesses.
- All Fan Foods snacks are made without artificial preservatives, flavors or colors and use avocado oil instead of commonly used seed oils such as canola, soybean and sunflower oil.
- Fan Foods tortilla chips are gluten-free, seed oil-free and made with 100% natural ingredients.
More Disney News:
- Level99, the interactive social gaming venue under construction at Disney Springs, is officially set to open this summer.
- Adventures by Disney is expanding its 2027 guided vacation offerings with new international itineraries and enhanced cultural experiences across Europe and Asia.
- Tickets for 2027’s Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles, CA have already sold out, leaving many fans upset after waiting in hours to purchase tickets.
- Disneyland is officially moving forward with plans to replace Autopia’s gas-powered cars with fully electric vehicles, but the timeline is delayed from a previous announcement.
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