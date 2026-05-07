Fan Foods and Poppowls Bringing Disney Snack Collaboration to Walmart and Target

Disney magic meets healthy snacking – only at Walmart and Target!
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Fan Foods Co. and Poppowls have announced a new licensing agreement with Disney, launching character-inspired products tied into popular franchises like Disney, Marvel and Star Wars.

What's Happening:

  • Fan Foods will debut its first product in May with the Fan Foods' Grogu Tortilla Chip, timed to the upcoming release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.
  • A broader in‑line rollout begins June 7, featuring products such as:
    • Darth Vader, Stitch and Grogu Tortilla Chips from Fan Foods
    • Fan Foods' Spidey and Friends, Mickey Mouse and Frozen Veggie Puffs (select distribution on certain SKUs)
    • Four Poppowls Movie Night Kits (Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Stitch and Princess)
    • Poppowls 5-Packs (Darth Vader, Stitch, Avengers and Princess)
  • In addition to Fan Foods' better-for-you tortilla chips and veggie puffs, Poppowls at-home movie popcorn kits will also offer Disney-themed items.
  • Altogether, these items will be available through exclusive retail partnerships with Walmart and Target throughout 2026.
  • Walmart has secured an exclusive on the majority of Poppowls at-home movie popcorn kits through the end of the year, tying into major movie releases, seasonal moments and cultural celebrations throughout 2026.
  • Target will exclusively carry Fan Foods chips and puffs, along with Poppowls microwave popcorn 5-packs, seasoning products and four themed at-home movie popcorn kits inspired by Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Stitch and Disney Princesses.
  • All Fan Foods snacks are made without artificial preservatives, flavors or colors and use avocado oil instead of commonly used seed oils such as canola, soybean and sunflower oil.
  • Fan Foods tortilla chips are gluten-free, seed oil-free and made with 100% natural ingredients.

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