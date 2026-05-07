SOLD OUT: Star Wars Celebration 2027 Tickets Run Out in Light Speed

The Dark Side (scalpers) are already putting tickets up for thousands of dollars.
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Tickets for 2027’s Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles, CA have already sold out, leaving many fans upset after waiting in hours to purchase tickets.

What’s Happening:

  • Next April, the Los Angeles Convention Center will head to a galaxy far, far away for 2027’s Star Wars Celebration. 
  • The annual convention invites fans to dive into the intergalactic stories of the popular Lucasfilm franchise with merchandise opportunities, panels, meet and greets, and more!
  • Unfortunately for many fans, tickets seemed to sell out much quicker than expected. 

  • Announced on X by the official Star Wars Celebration account, fans were quick to bite back at the account after many people waited in a virtual queue for hours, only to find all of the tickets had already been snatched up. 
  • This year, each purchaser was able to grab up to 20 tickets, quite a bit larger than most events. 
  • Many of those tickets have already begun popping up on resale websites for thousands of dollars. 
  • Unfortunately, if you were unable to grab a ticket for next year’s event, it looks like you may need to hope for a good deal on resale. 
  • For those who were able to grab a ticket, three big icons of the Star Wars galaxy have been announced to be attending Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles, which takes place April 1-4, 2027 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
  • Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, and Anthony Daniels will all be there to celebrate the 50th anniversary of  A New Hope and join in on the fan fun. 
  • For those looking to book accommodations for Star Wars Celebration 2027, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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