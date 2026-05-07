SOLD OUT: Star Wars Celebration 2027 Tickets Run Out in Light Speed
The Dark Side (scalpers) are already putting tickets up for thousands of dollars.
Tickets for 2027’s Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles, CA have already sold out, leaving many fans upset after waiting in hours to purchase tickets.
What’s Happening:
- Next April, the Los Angeles Convention Center will head to a galaxy far, far away for 2027’s Star Wars Celebration.
- The annual convention invites fans to dive into the intergalactic stories of the popular Lucasfilm franchise with merchandise opportunities, panels, meet and greets, and more!
- Unfortunately for many fans, tickets seemed to sell out much quicker than expected.
- Announced on X by the official Star Wars Celebration account, fans were quick to bite back at the account after many people waited in a virtual queue for hours, only to find all of the tickets had already been snatched up.
- This year, each purchaser was able to grab up to 20 tickets, quite a bit larger than most events.
- Many of those tickets have already begun popping up on resale websites for thousands of dollars.
- Unfortunately, if you were unable to grab a ticket for next year’s event, it looks like you may need to hope for a good deal on resale.
- For those who were able to grab a ticket, three big icons of the Star Wars galaxy have been announced to be attending Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles, which takes place April 1-4, 2027 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
- Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, and Anthony Daniels will all be there to celebrate the 50th anniversary of A New Hope and join in on the fan fun.
- For those looking to book accommodations for Star Wars Celebration 2027, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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