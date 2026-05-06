Unboxing R4-6D0, the Fifth Action Figure in Disney Store's Star Wars Droid Factory Build-a-Droid Series

Last Friday at 8:00 AM Pacific Time I was able to purchase the fifth (of six total) droid in Disney Store's 2026 Star Wars Droid Factory build-a-droid series: R4-6D0 from The Mandalorian. Let's take a look.

Below you can watch a quick video of me unboxing the R4-6D0 Droid Factory figure, edited together by Laughing Place's Maxon Faber.

R4-6D0 is an astromech droid that belonged to the character of High Magistrate Greef Karga on the planet Nevarro in the third season of Lucasfilm's live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Memorable for its unique orange-and-red coloring, R4 looks great for its first time in the 3 3/4-inch action figure scale.

This droid was previously produced in six-inch The Black Series scale action figure form by Hasbro. Here's a photo for size comparison between the two droids.

The R4-6D0 Droid Factory release comes with the right leg of TC-332 for the build-a-droid aspect of this series. Now this protocol droid is only missing one more part: his left leg (which is coming with the next release at the beginning of June).

Stay tuned right here at Laughing Place as we wrap up Disney Store's Star Wars Droid Factory build-a-droid series next month.