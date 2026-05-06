Unboxing R4-6D0, the Fifth Action Figure in Disney Store's Star Wars Droid Factory Build-a-Droid Series

R4-6D0 belonged to Greef Karga in "The Mandalorian" season 3.

Last Friday at 8:00 AM Pacific Time I was able to purchase the fifth (of six total) droid in Disney Store's 2026 Star Wars Droid Factory build-a-droid series: R4-6D0 from The Mandalorian. Let's take a look.

Below you can watch a quick video of me unboxing the R4-6D0 Droid Factory figure, edited together by Laughing Place's Maxon Faber.

@laughing_place

#Unboxing the fifth #StarWars Droid Factory Build-a-Droid figure! #Disney

♬ original sound - Laughing Place - Laughing Place

R4-6D0 is an astromech droid that belonged to the character of High Magistrate Greef Karga on the planet Nevarro in the third season of Lucasfilm's live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Memorable for its unique orange-and-red coloring, R4 looks great for its first time in the 3 3/4-inch action figure scale.

This droid was previously produced in six-inch The Black Series scale action figure form by Hasbro. Here's a photo for size comparison between the two droids.

The R4-6D0 Droid Factory release comes with the right leg of TC-332 for the build-a-droid aspect of this series. Now this protocol droid is only missing one more part: his left leg (which is coming with the next release at the beginning of June).

Stay tuned right here at Laughing Place as we wrap up Disney Store's Star Wars Droid Factory build-a-droid series next month.

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber