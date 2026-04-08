Unboxing Star Wars: Droid Factory DD-BD Build-a-Droid Action Figure from "Solo"

Today I received in the mail the latest Star Wars action figure in the Droid Factory build-a-droid series, which I purchased from Disney Store last Friday morning. This one is named DD-BD, and it's from the mines of Kessel in Lucasfilm's 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story, and it comes with another limb for TC-332. Let's take a closer look.

In the social media video below (edited by Laughing Place's Maxon Faber) you can watch as I unbox DD-BD and attach another arm to TC-332.

Of all six build-a-droid figures announced (not counting TC-332), DD-BD was probably the one I was most excited for, as not only has Solo been underrepresented in Star Wars merchandise lately, but I also I don't believe we've ever had a droid of this type in the 3 3/4-inch scale before-- he looks like a cross between a GNK-series power droid and an astromech droid. (Note: DD-BD's actual in-universe category is a WDD adminmech droid.)

Via the card that was included with the figure, we learn a little more about the droid's history. Apparently he was acquired at auction by the Pyke syndicate, which runs the mining operation on Kessel. As we saw in the Solo movie, Lando Calrissian's droid partner L3-37 spurred an uprising at the mine after removing DD-BD's restraining bolt.

I really like this droid's unique design, which combines a rotating dome with moveable "walking" feet.

Being part of this build-a-droid series, the DD-BD figure of course also included the left arm for the blue protocol droid TC-332. Only his two legs remain to be collected!

The next droid figure in the series is R4-6D0 from The Mandalorian, who will be released on Friday morning, May 1st at 8:00 AM Pacific Time via the official Disney Store website.