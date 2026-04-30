First Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles

Some Star Wars royalty will be attending next year's Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles.

The first set of guests have been announced for next year's Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles.

What's Happening:

  • Three big icons of the Star Wars galaxy have been announced to be attending Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles, which takes place April 1-4, 2027 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
  • Hayden Christensen, known for portraying Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, Obi Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka, will in attendance.
  • C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels will be at Celebration to, well celebrate, the 50th anniversary of A New Hope.
  • Ian McDiarmid, the actor who brought the evil Emperor Palpatine to life across all three trilogies, will also be in attendance.

  • Two guests from the world of Star Wars animation have also been announced:

  • Tickets for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027 will go on sale Wednesday, May 6 at 12 p.m. PT.
  • Key art for the event was released revealed, along with some previews of the initial event merchandise that will be available during registration.

More Star Wars News:

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