First Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles
Some Star Wars royalty will be attending next year's Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles.
The first set of guests have been announced for next year's Star Wars Celebration in Los Angeles.
What's Happening:
- Three big icons of the Star Wars galaxy have been announced to be attending Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles, which takes place April 1-4, 2027 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
- Hayden Christensen, known for portraying Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, Obi Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka, will in attendance.
- C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels will be at Celebration to, well celebrate, the 50th anniversary of A New Hope.
- Ian McDiarmid, the actor who brought the evil Emperor Palpatine to life across all three trilogies, will also be in attendance.
- Two guests from the world of Star Wars animation have also been announced:
- Dee Bradley Baker – the voice of all clone troopers in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
- Michelle Ang – the voice of Omega in Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Tickets for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027 will go on sale Wednesday, May 6 at 12 p.m. PT.
- Key art for the event was released revealed, along with some previews of the initial event merchandise that will be available during registration.
More Star Wars News:
- A collection of new Star Wars games are coming to Fortnite, including yet another appearance of those fan-favorite BDX Droids that originally debuted at Disneyland.
- Fans can now preorder a sought after game, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, ahead of its official debut later this year.
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has officially entered a new era, that of the original trilogy. Take a look at all of the changes that have been made to the planet of Batuu.
- There have been plenty of Star Wars Monopoly games before, but the new video game Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains presents this combo in a whole other way.
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