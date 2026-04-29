The Galaxy's Real Estate Battle Begins in Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains Trailer

Characters from across the series are available.

There have been plenty of Star Wars Monopoly games before, but the new video game Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains presents this combo in a whole other way, as seen in a new trailer.

What's Happening:

The trailer has been released for Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, a new video game version of Monopoly featuring many notable Star Wars characters in team competitions.

The character designs are reminiscent of those seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, especially comparing the game's versions of characters like Yoda and Palpatine who were in that series.

However, the game features characters from across all three Star Wars movie trilogies, plus various TV series. You can choose from your favorite Star Wars heroes or villains, use their unique powers, and battle for control of the galaxy.

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains features online play or couch co-op, with 2v2 and 3v3 competitive game modes.

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains will be available on PC, PS4, Steam, and Xbox and can be pre-ordered for its June 11, 2026 release.

Those pre-ordering now will receive two unique in-game dice skins inspired by Jawas and Imperial Stormtroopers.