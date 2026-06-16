First Teaser for Disney Animation's "Hexed" Arrives at Long Last
The new teaser will likely be seen in theaters starting this weekend alongside Toy Story 5.
The first teaser for the upcoming feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Hexed, has finally arrived.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the first teaser (finally) for their upcoming new feature film, Hexed.
- In the teaser, we see Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) accidentally unleash her magical abilities that she didn't know she had causing her to get expelled from school.
- Cautious mother Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones) is also introduced before Billie is welcomed into a magical realm called Hexe, where she's greeted by Ms. Quill and Elias Quire.
- Newly announced alongside the teaser are the voices of these two, voiced by Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry, respectively.
- As Billie's magical journey unfolds, she'll discover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
- Check it all out in the new teaser below.
- Hexed is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino.
- Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.
- Along with the new teaser, we also got a new poster for the film.
What They're Saying:
- Director Fawn Veerasunthorn: “A wonderfully strange phenomenon is happening all around Billie, something she can’t explain. She's someone who has felt miscast in her own life, and it takes leaving her normal world behind and entering a hidden world of wild, unhinged magic to begin to understand herself.”
- Director Jason Hand: “Hexe is a place where Billie begins to feel seen for the first time in her life,” “She embarks on a journey of self-discovery that reveals a powerful connection to magic, and in the process uncovers long-held secrets about her family.”
Get Ready for Trailers:
- The new teaser is long overdue on its own, with this being the first taste of what to expect in the upcoming movie, due out in only a matter of months.
- However, it arrives just in time to be screened alongside Pixar's hugely-anticipated Toy Story 5.
- Those who see the movie theaters will likely be treated to this teaser trailer alongside others, like a recently released teaser for Pixar's next film, Gatto.
- With the crowds descending upon theaters and seeing this trailer, perhaps it will get more hype even though its theatrical debut is only a few months away.
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