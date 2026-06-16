"Mickey's Home Alone" Christmas Special Coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+

Mickey Mouse will turn Mickey McCallister with the debut of a new Christmas special, Mickey's Home Alone.

What's Happening:

Disney Jr. and Disney+ have announced a new full-length Christmas special, Mickey's Home Alone, debuting during the 2026 holiday season.

In the new special, Mickey can't wait to spend Christmas at home, but his plans take a turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone. While Mickey and Pluto must protect their home from two feisty villains, a raccoon and a weasel who are after their Christmas dinner, Minnie and the gang desperately try to make their way back home to Mickey.

Obviously if we're using the title and plotline's big Home Alone correlation, the aforementioned raccoon and a weasel are this special's version of the Wet Bandits, though I'm guessing that Mickey won't inflict quite as much bodily harm on these bad guys as Kevin did in that movie... Probably.

The special will feature the debut of two original songs, “Ho-Ho-Home for Christmas” and “Favorite Christmas Feeling” by songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin (Sofia the First: Royal Magic, Mickey and the Very Many Christmases).

There will also be a new arrangement of “Jingle Bells,” with a score by Tony Morales ( Sofia the First: Royal Magic, Reacher) .