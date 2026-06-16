Resort Screening Process to be Implemented at Disney Springs Transportation Hubs
Those heading to Disney Resorts from Disney Springs must show valid reasons for going there
A resort screening process that was invoked temporarily over peak periods is now becoming a permanent part of daily operations on the buses leaving Disney Springs.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World Guests visiting Disney Springs will soon have an additional stop on their journey back to their resort.
- Starting on June 28, anyone trying to use a bus from Disney Springs or a boat to anywhere else on the Sassagoula River from Disney Springs will be asked to show proof of their stay at a hotel, or dining or recreation reservation for the resort that they are visiting.
- For example, if you are at Disney Springs and planning on taking a bus to Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, you will have to show your room key or MagicBand to get on the bus. If you're not staying there, but planning on dining at, say, Boma: Flavors of Africa - you would have to show your reservation, likely on your account or through the My Disney Experience app, to get on the bus.
- The same process will apply for those trying to access the boats from Disney Springs to the resorts along the Sassagoula River - including Disney's Port Orleans - French Quarter, Disney's Port Orleans - Riverside, Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa, Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa, and Disney's Old Key West Resort.
- Guests will be asked for proof of their stay, dining, or recreation reservation at that hotel before boarding a boat to their destination.
- The operational changes are only affecting Disney Springs at this time.
But Why?:
- While Disney has not stated a specific reason for this change - the first and immediate consensus is parking.
- Over the last few years, social media personalities have shared "hacks" for free parking that have taken off - with many sharing that they should park at Disney Springs, and bus to a hotel and transfer to a park from there.
- Recently, during peak holiday and spring break seasons, this policy was put into place, albeit temporarily. Perhaps as a test for what is now officially becoming Daily Operations.
- This would explain why the changes are only coming to Disney Springs, and not the transportation hubs at the parks...yet.
- To completely editorialize: I don't see completely cutting off resorts from non-resort guests as a viable option though, as doing that is asking for a decline in dining and merchandise revenue that will have them reversing that decision pretty quickly if they attempted it.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com