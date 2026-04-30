Release Date Revealed as Fans Get Ready for "Star Wars: Galactic Racer"
Fans can race through familiar Star Wars environments later this year
Fans can now preorder a sought after game, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, ahead of its official debut later this year.
What's Happening:
- The release date for the highly-anticipated new video game set in the Star Wars universe has been released, and fans can now get ready to get behind the controllers (or keyboard!) for Star Wars: Galactic Racer.
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer is being developed by newcomer Fuse Games and published by Secret Mode (Still Wakes the Deep) in partnership with Lucasfilm Games.
- The Empire's grip on the galaxy has finally broken, and with its fall comes a new obsession: speed. As the New Republic struggles to rebuild, gambling, entertainment, and glory fuel a booming underground.Out of this chaos, the Galactic League is born: an unsanctioned racing circuit where syndicates sponsor pilots, fortunes are won and lost in seconds, and only the bold survive. No Force. No prophecy. Just skill, strategy, and the will to rise.
- The arcade-style racing game features both single-player and multiplayer modes.
- Pre-order is now available for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer launches worldwide on October 6th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com