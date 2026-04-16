Star Wars Celebration 2027 Reveals Stunning Key Art Honoring 50 Years of the Saga

Los Angeles event pays tribute to classic poster artist Tom Jung as tickets go on sale May 6

The Force is heading to Los Angeles, and it’s bringing a bold new look with it. As anticipation builds for Star Wars Celebration, newly revealed key art is already setting the tone for what promises to be one of the most memorable gatherings in the event’s history.

What’s Happening:

Set to take over Los Angeles Convention Center from April 1-4, 2027, the next installment of the global fan celebration will coincide with a major milestone: the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars. To honor the legacy, the newly unveiled artwork pays tribute to the iconic poster style of Tom Jung, whose original designs helped define the visual identity of a galaxy far, far away.

The vibrant key art blends nostalgia with a distinctly Los Angeles twist. At the center, classic heroes Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa stand alongside fan-favorite droids R2-D2 and C-3PO, all rendered in a dynamic, colorful style reminiscent of vintage theatrical posters.

Behind them, recognizable Los Angeles landmarks are reimagined through a Star Wars lens, including a playful take on the Hollywood sign that anchors the piece in its real-world setting.

Hovering above the hopeful energy of the heroes is the looming threat of the dark side. Darth Vader dominates the skyline, flanked by the ominous presence of the Death Star and swarms of TIE fighters. Meanwhile, a pair of X-wing starfighters cut across the composition, suggesting that even in celebration, the battle between light and dark is never far away.

Star Wars Celebration has long been the epicenter for major franchise announcements, exclusive merchandise drops, and once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences. With the 50th anniversary in play, expectations are already sky-high for surprise reveals, legacy tributes, and appearances from across the saga’s history.

Fans eager to attend won’t have to wait long to make their plans. Tickets for the event, along with preferred hotel options, will officially go on sale May 6, 2026. As always, demand is expected to be intense, especially with Los Angeles serving as both a cultural hub and a fitting backdrop for such a milestone celebration.

In the meantime, fans are encouraged to sign up for updates through official channels, as more details, including guest announcements, programming, and exclusive merchandise are expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

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