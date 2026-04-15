LEGO Announces Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series N-1 Starfighter Building Set from "The Mandalorian"

"This is an N-1 starfighter, handmade for the royal guard and commissioned personally by the Queen of Naboo."

Let's face it: Din Djarin and Grogu have used some very cool ships, and LEGO has made great use of that fact in its Star Wars building sets. First the Razor Crest got both a regular, play-scale set and a large-scale Ultimate Collector Series set, and now The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter has received the same loving treatment from the popular toy company. Details below.

What's happening:

LEGO has announced the new Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter (set #75442), which will be released on this year's Star Wars Day-- Monday, May the 4th.

The set includes 1,809 pieces and two LEGO minifigures: The Mandalorian himself and little Grogu. It will sell for $249.99. It is recommended for ages 18 and up, and part of the build is a black display stand, which tends to be included with most LEGO Ultimate Collector Series building sets.

N-1 starfighters first appeared in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, but this souped up version of the ship was actually introduced in an episode of Lucasfilm's live-action Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. It then went on to become Din Djarin and Grogu's regular ride in season 3 of The Mandalorian, though it is not yet known whether the starfighter will appear in the upcoming movie The Mandalorian and Grogu.

A previous, smaller-scale version of The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter (set #75235) was released in 2022, and is still available for purchase.

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