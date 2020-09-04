LEGO Review: Star Wars “The Mandalorian” The Razor Crest

by | Sep 4, 2020 9:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Ever since we were first introduced to the Razor Crest ship from Disney+’s live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian at Star Wars Celebration Chicago last year, I’ve been wishing for LEGO to make a buildable version of the appealing spacecraft. Now, ten months after the series debuted to near-universal acclaim, the new LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest building set has finally hit store shelves.

In the video below, I unbox, speed-build, and review this instantly iconic ship from The Mandalorian, now in glorious LEGO form with a pretty fantastic set of minifigure characters to go along with it.

Watch LEGO Star Wars "The Mandalorian" Razor Crest unboxing / build / review:

LEGO’s Razor Crest features a cockpit that actually fits two full-sized minifigures (as it should), a large hold with two carbonite blocks, a small sleeping quarters, firing projectiles, and an detachable escape pod that fits one character. Beyond that, the LEGO version of this ship is incredibly well-designed on its exterior and comes pretty close to replicating the scale of the ship we saw in eight episodes of The Mandalorian last fall. The included minifigures are The Mandalorian (previously available in the LEGO AT-ST Raider set), a Scout Trooper, IG-11 (basically the same minifigure we’ve previously seen depicting The Empire Strikes Back character IG-88), bounty hunter guild leader Greef Carga,and– for the first time ever in LEGO minifigure form– The Child AKA Baby Yoda.

The only minor complaint I have about LEGO’s Razor Crest is the lack of thorough detailing on the interior of the ship. I would love to have seen brick-built representations of the ship’s armory and vac-tube restroom, not to mention the ladder that makes the hold accessible from the cockpit (as it stands, there’s just a drop from one section to the other). For those reasons the hold feels oddly unfinished, though that’s really the only portion of this build I feel even slightly disappointed in. Otherwise, I feel as though I’ve gotten pretty much exactly what I wanted out of the LEGO Razor Crest. And hey, we finally have a LEGO minifigure of Baby Yoda for Mando to protect! If I could make additional requests for future The Mandalorian LEGO sets, I’d love to see the New Republic prison ship from “The Prisoner” episode (with minifigures of Mayfeld’s gang, of course) or even a playset depicting the showdown with Moff Gideon from the first season finale “Redemption.” Until then– and with the show’s second season premiere right around the corner– I’m pretty happy with the current output of The Mandalorian content.

LEGO’s Star Wars The Mandalorian The Razor Crest building set is now available for purchase at LEGO.com.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed