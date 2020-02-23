Toy Fair 2020: New Star Wars “The Mandalorian,” Marvel and Disney Building Sets, More Showcased by LEGO

When one thinks of popular toy companies these days, it’s hard not to put LEGO near the very top of that list. For many decades this manufacturer has epitomized the pinnacle of brick-based building products for children and adult collectors alike. With that in mind, we visited the LEGO booth at this year’s Toy Fair industry trade show in New York City and found out more about what we can expect from everyone’s favorite construction toys this year.

Up first, of course, is The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars television series, which made its debut on Disney+ last fall to tremendous critical acclaim and a instantly passionate following among fans. The show already has two LEGO building sets available (the AT-ST Raider and Mandalorian Battle Pack), but now we’re actually getting Din Djarin’s ship the Razor Crest (with minifigures depicting the title character, Greef Karga, IG-11, a Scout Trooper, and The Child, naturally)– available September 1 for $129.99— and a BrickHeadz set– available August 1 for $19.99— featuring both the Madalorian and the infant affectionately known as Baby Yoda.

During our visit to the LEGO booth at Toy Fair 2020, we managed to grab a quick video of the Razor Crest set along with its included minifigures.

Next up from the new movie Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, LEGO has unveiled a large-scale buildable D-O droid, which includes 519 pieces, retails for $69.99, and will become available on April 19.

More recent Star Wars LEGO sets that are already available include Obi-Wan’s Hut, the Resistance Y-Wing Microfighter, and the 4+ Snowspeeder.

From the world of Marvel’s Avengers comes the Thanos Mech, Avengers Speeder Bike Attack, Avengers Truck Take-Down, and the Iron Man Mech. A Duplo Super Heroes Lab set is also available for builders age two and up.

The Spider-Man series brings us Spiderjet vs. Venom Mech, The Menace of Mysterio, Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock, Vulture’s Truck Robbery, and the Spider-Man Mech.

Disney Princess fans can pick up Ariel’s Storybook Adventures, Cinderella’s Castle Celebration, Anna and Elsa’s Storybook Adventures, Mulan’s Storybook Adventures, Aurora’s Royal Carriage, Moana’s Ocean Adventure, and Belle’s Storybook Adventures. The Duplo set Elsa and Olaf’s Tea Party is more suitable for the very young brick builder.

From outside the world of Disney, DreamWorks’ Trolls has a nice collection of sets at a range of price points. The Trolls’ hair pieces are shaped to hold items, which is a first for LEGO. Another first are some felt pieces included with some of the play sets. Don’t forget: the Trolls World Tour is coming to Peacock Live! at Universal Studios Hollywood.

LEGO City has 19 new releases, including helicopters that really fly with the help of a pull cord. Another trend with this year’s LEGO City sets is dogs, including one riding a skateboard.

LEGO’s AR-enhanced Hidden Side collection continues after launching last year. This is a spooky series that sees teenage characters investigating haunted locations. Download the app to your device to bring out the Hidden Side of these eerie locales and vehicles.

LEGO Dots– this is described as “a 2D tile-based play concept that provides a rich, creative canvas for self-expression.” Basically, these bracelets are endlessly customizable with a wide variety of tiny and colorful LEGO pieces. There are also eye-catching buildable pencil holders, picture frames, and jewelry holders in this series. Available beginning March 1.

Speed Champions caters to the car-racing fan in the LEGO market. Fun fact: Did you know that LEGO is the world’s leading producer of rubber tires?

LEGO Friends has a new series on YouTube and Netflix, with fun new products to support it like an ice cream truck and glamping set.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is coming to theaters on July 3rd and is supported by a full line of LEGO products.

LEGO Creator lets more advanced-level builders put together some incredibly detailed designs.

Finally, LEGO Ninjago is still going strong with martial arts-themed stories and characters.

For more information, be sure to visit LEGO’s official website.