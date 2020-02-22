Toy Fair 2020 – Galaxy’s Edge Droid Depot, “Toy Story 4,” LEGO Star Wars Win at Toy of the Year Awards

by | Feb 22, 2020 1:24 PM Pacific Time

Since the all-new immersive land first opened at Disneyland last May (and later in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World), guests have enjoyed building their own customizable BB and R-series droids in Droid Depot at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

And this weekend at Toy Fair 2020 in New York City, the Custom Astromech Units of Droid Depot were awarded with the Creative Toy of the Year Award by the Toy Association. The Toy of the Year Awards are known as the Oscars of the toy industry and have honored many innovative playthings over the years. Disney licensed products also won this year in the categories of Action Figure of the year (for Mattel’s Toy Story 4 line) and STEM/STEAM Toy of the Year (for the LEGO BOOST Star Wars Droid Commander building set).

The full list of winners of the Toy of the Year Awards at this year’s Toy Fair New York are as follows:

  • Toy of the Year: L.O.L. Suprise! by MGA Entertainment
  • People’s Choice Award: Rainbocorns Ultimate Sequin Surprise Series 2 by ZURU
  • Action Figure of the Year: Disney Pixar Toy Story Basic Figures by Mattel, Inc.
  • Collectible of the Year: L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Series by MGA Entertainment
  • Construction Toy of the Year: LEGO CITY Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control by LEGO Systems, Inc.
  • Creative Toy of the Year: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Droid Depot Custom Astromech Units by Disney Parks

  • Doll of the Year: L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Dolls by MGA Entertainment
  • Game of the Year: Pictionary Air by Mattel, Inc.
  • Infant/Preschool Toy of the Year: Fisher-Price Linkimals by Mattel, Inc.
  • Innovative Toy of the Year: Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak by Wow! Stuff
  • License of the Year: Baby Shark by Pinkfong
  • Outdoor Toy of the Year: Create A Castle by Create A Castle
  • Playset of the Year: Mars Space Station by PLAYMOBIL
  • Plush Toy of the Year: Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppets with Tempo Control by WowWee
  • Preschool Toy of the Year: Coding Critters by Learning Resources
  • Specialty Toy of the Year: LEGO Stranger Things The Upside Down by LEGO Systems, Inc.
  • STEM/STEAM Toy of the Year: LEGO BOOST Star Wars Droid Commander by LEGO Systems, Inc.
  • Vehicle of the Year: Hot Wheels Mario Kart Die-Cast Vehicle Assortment by Mattel, Inc.

Watch Droid Depot building experience in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland:

Watch LEGO Star Wars Droid Commander build/review PART 1: R2-D2:

Watch (PART 2) LEGO Star Wars Droid Commander build/review: Mouse and Gonk Droid:

Keep checking back here at LaughingPlace.com for more coverage from Toy Fair 2020!

 
 
