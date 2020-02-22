Toy Fair 2020: New Funko Disney Reveals Include “Soul,” Villains, Marvel, “Mighty Ducks,” More

Toy Fair 2020 is underway in New York City, and this weekend has already seen some big reveals from one of the most pop-ular (pun intended) toy companies out there: Funko, whose inescapable line of Pop! Vinyl figures have become a mainstay of collectors’ shelves over the past decade.

Soul

The first Disney tie-in line from Funko’s Pop! Vinyl revealed at Toy Fair this year is licensed to Pixar’s upcoming animated feature Soul, starring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey. Characters included are 22, Grinning 22, Joe, and Soul Joe. Pens and keychain also coming soon.

Princesses & Villains

Up next we have Maleficent on Throne (from Sleeping Beauty) and Hades on Throne (from Hercules) from Funko’s Disney Villains line, in addition to a collection of Disney Princess pen toppers.

Marvel

Then there’s Funko’s Marvel series, which this year will see the introduction of Valkyrie on Horse and Stan Lee in Ragnarok Outfit from Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok.

Marvel Zombies

The decaying, flesh-eating versions of Marvel superheroes are represented here with Black Panther, Deadpool, Gambit, Hulk, Mysterio, and Wolverine. Plus, some of those same characters are getting their own smaller keychain versions as well, with the addition of Magneto.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

This 1997 Touchstone Pictures release starring Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow will receive Pop! Vinyl figures of both Romy and Michele, naturally. How could you have one without the other?

Fight Club

This cult favorite film from 20th Century Fox (now the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios) starred Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, and Funko is issuing new figures of Tyler Durden and The Narrator.

The Mighty Ducks

Everyone’s favorite fictional Disney hockey team (which in turn inspired a real-life hockey team in Anaheim, California) is getting new Pop! Vinyls depicting the characters Charlie Conway, Coach Bombay, Goldberg, Fulton Reed, and Adam Banks.

Our reporter Alex Reif is on the scene at Toy Fair 2020, and he took the following photos at the Funko booth, including images of the Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and Soul toys, plus the already-announced Dinosaurs, Golden Girls, The Greatest Showman, Venom, The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror, Mulan, Lilo and Stitch, The Mandalorian, The Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary collection, and more.

New original toy lines from Funko include "Snapsies" – a capsule collection for kids with swappable parts, including faces. Retail stores will have capsule machines with touch-screen interactions and there's a downloadable app for additional play. Boogey Monsters feature slime-filled nostrils. Kids use the included finger to scoop out figures from each hole. "Gashouse Gang" are rubber characters with names like "Ran-Sid," which is Disnar spelled backwards, and "Butt-Crackula." Kids squeeze them to play pre-recorded gross sounds. Also coming in a plush line. Finally, "Paka Paka" is already in stores, another capsule-style collectable series that can currently be found in GameStop. New for 2020 is a series called "Toilet Ninjas."

Keep checking back right here at LaughingPlace.com for more coverage from this year’s Toy Fair in New York!