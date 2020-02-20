New “Mandalorian” and “Clone Wars” Products Unveiled Ahead of Toy Fair 2020

by | Feb 20, 2020 10:54 AM Pacific Time

New York Toy Fair starts February 22nd, but StarWars.com has shared some early reveals with a heavy emphasis on The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the latter of which launches season 7 this Friday on Disney+. As you scroll through this list, know that it’s just the tip of the iceberg and Laughing Place will be at Toy Fair to bring you all the news from Disney’s top brands including Star Wars. For your convenience, we’ve broken the reveals between the two brands.

The Mandalorian

“The Child” Animatronic Toy from Hasbro

1 of 2

He coos, he blinks, he looks at the world in wonder, and he melts your heart. By touching the top of his head, you can activate over 25 sound and motion combinations. Lay him down and put him to sleep if he gets too tired after using his force powers. Available Fall 2020 for $59.99. Click here to pre-order.

Imperial Troop Transport by Hasbro

All things come full circle in this Star Wars: The Vintage Collection release from Hasbro. The Imperial Troop Transport was an original Kenner playline product that never appeared in the original trilogy. It inspired Jon Favreau to use the vehicle in The Mandalorian, which is now becoming a toy again! Click here for more information.

LEGO Razor Crest

Do you need a minifigure of “The Child” and IG-11? Yes you do! In the second LEGO play set inspired by The Mandalorian, fans can build his ship and collect four minifigures. Although, isn’t “Baby Yoda” more like a mini-minifigure? Coming Summer 2020 for $129.99.

Operation: The Mandalorian Edition

Don’t worry, you’re not actually operating on “The Child,” but rather his bassinet looking for things he has taken like a frog, a Stormtrooper helmet, a cup of broth, a mudhorn egg, and Beskar steel. Available Spring 2020 for $19.99.

Trouble: The Mandalorian Edition

It’s a race to rescue “The Child” where up to four players need to get all four of their pawns to the home space first to win. Play as The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Kuiil, or IG-11. Available Spring 2020 for $14.99.

Star Wars: Mission Fleet Toy Set from Hasbro

One of the launch figures in a new Hasbro toy line called Star Wars: Mission Fleet includes the Mandalorian themed “Battle for the Bounty” set which includes figures of the Mandalorian, aka Din Djarin, the Child, his bassinet, and an articulated battle launcher.

The Mandalorian Playing Cards by Aquarius

Coming to Amazon on June 1st, you can elevate your next game night with this traditional deck of playing cards featuring characters from The Mandalorian. “Baby Yoda” is the king, obviously.

“The Child” Bitty Boomer Speaker

Blast your Kidz Bop or your soundtracks from The Mandalorian anywhere you go with this adorable bluetooth speaker from Bitty Boomer coming this spring.

“The Child” Build-A-Bear Plush

What could be better than owning a plush of “The Child?” Building one yourself! While you’re there, don’t neglect the other Star Wars build-a-plush options as well.

Mattel “The Child” Bean Bag Plush

This plush of “The Child” from Mattel features a bean bag base and hits shelves this fall.

Funko T-Shirts

You can show everyone the way and just celebrate the adorableness of “The Child” with two shirts from Funko featuring illustrated designs in the Funko Pop! style.

Loungefly “The Child” Backpack

Protect “The Child,” and anything else you store in your bag, with this adorable backpack from Loungefly coming in June.

The Mandalorian Topps Trading Cards

This “Journey of the Child” collection contains 32 cards of the cutest creature in the galaxy (sorry, Babu Frik). Available April 8th at Target and Wal Mart stores.

Love Your Melon Baby Collection

Choose from “The Child” or the Mandalorian in beanies and pom beanies to keep your newborn’s head warm exclusively from Love Your Melon.

“The Child” Toddler Costume from Rubies

Kids can go as their favorite Star Wars character this Halloween with this adorable costume that even comes with a cup of broth!

The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars Crossover Product

Darksaber from Hasbro

The Darksaber has shown up in a variety of places including the season finale of The Mandalorian, seasons two, four and five of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as well as Star Wars: Rebels. This is Hasbro’s first Darksaber light-up toy with sounds and it comes at the perfect time. Available Spring 2020 for $29.99.

The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Mission Fleet Toy Set from Hasbro

Three playsets from Hasbro’s new Star Wars: Mission Fleet toy line include Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Starfighter, Ahsoka Tano’s Aquatic Attack, and Captain Rex’s Clone Combat.

Galaxy of Adventures Action Figures from Hasbro

1 of 2

Ahsoka Tano and her Clone Trooper come to the Galaxy of Adventures play line of action figures this Spring for $9.99 each.

Topps Authentics Ahsoka Tano Autographed Card

Collect an Ahsoka Tano Topps Authentics card autographed by Ashley Eckstein starting February 24th exclusive from StarWarsAuthentics.com.

Made-to-Order T-Shirts from Fifth Sun

Coming soon as an Amazon exclusive, like this one with uniquely decorated clone helmets. Other options include Ahsoka Nouveau, Wrecker and the rest of the Bad Batch, and two never-before-seen allies Rafa and Trace.

Ahsoka Tano Standee

Advanced Graphics brings you Ahsoka Tano in her season 7 look as a 68-inch tall standee, coming February 22nd to Amazon.

