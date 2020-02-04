Classic Star Wars Toy to be Re-Released by Hasbro After 40 Years

Hasbro is re-releasing a classic Star Wars toy that hasn’t been on the market in over 40 years. The Imperial Troop Transport will be the newest addition to their “Star Wars: The Vintage Collection” line, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Believe it or not, the Imperial Troop Transport was never actually featured onscreen in the Star Wars films, despite the toy hitting stores in 1979.
- The vehicle actually made its onscreen debut in the recently released Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
- The new toy will be available as it appeared in the new series.
- The Imperial Troop Transport will be available this spring at a retail price of $69.99 and will make its first public appearance at New York Toy Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Center February 22 through 25.
- You can pre-order your Imperial Troop Transport now.
What they’re saying:
- Mark Boudreaux, senior principal product designer for Hasbro’s Star Wars product line: “Obviously, the heroes and villains and the droids and aliens are all pretty critical to the Star Wars story, but again, from a personal point of view, to me, it was, ‘K, but you need vehicles to get around. Luke can't be that can't be the hero if he's not flying the X-Wing. Han can't be any hero if he's not flying the Millennium Falcon.’ The Falcon's a character in its own right! I really do think that the vehicles and that real world sort of… grounds Star Wars, if you will. The vehicles are so out there, design-wise, that people look at them and go, ‘wow, what is that?’ Everything really does have this place in Star Wars and people recognize that, whether it's Doug Chang or Dave Filoni or George Lucas or Joe Johnson, all those guys understood that, and I think that still rings true today.”