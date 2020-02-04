Classic Star Wars Toy to be Re-Released by Hasbro After 40 Years

Hasbro is re-releasing a classic Star Wars toy that hasn’t been on the market in over 40 years. The Imperial Troop Transport will be the newest addition to their “Star Wars: The Vintage Collection” line, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Believe it or not, the Imperial Troop Transport was never actually featured onscreen in the Star Wars films, despite the toy hitting stores in 1979.

The vehicle actually made its onscreen debut in the recently released Disney+ series The Mandalorian .

. The new toy will be available as it appeared in the new series.

The Imperial Troop Transport will be available this spring at a retail price of $69.99 and will make its first public appearance at New York Toy Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Center February 22 through 25.

