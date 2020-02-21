Toy Fair 2020: “Spider-Man: Maximum Venom” Merchandise Revealed by Hasbro

Later this spring, the Disney XD animated series Marvel’s Spider-Man will re-emerge with a new title– Spider-Man: Maximum Venom. And today at Toy Fair 2020 in New York City (Spider-Man’s home, incidentally), the internationally popular toy company Hasbro revealed its upcoming merchandise for the hit series’ return.

Twelve-inch scale action figures in Hasbro’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom series will include Venom himself, a Venomized Captain America, Miles Morales, Ghost Spider, and an Iron Man vs. Venomized Hulk two-pack. Ages 4 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $9.99-$19.99 / Available: Spring 2020

The 12.5-inch Venom Ooze figure features ooze dripping out of the mouth of the sinister symbiote. “When kids put purple ooze in the back of the figure, it drips out of the mouth in a gross and sinister symbiote display.” Ages 4 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 / Available: Fall 2020

Hasbro’s iconic six-inch Marvel Legends series is represented in the Spider-Man: Maximum Venom collection as well, with uniquely Venomized characters such as Captain America, Ghost Spider, and Miles Morales. Ages 4 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: Fall 2020

With the Spider-Man: Maximum Venom Iron Man Venomized set, “Fans can suit up in a mask, put on the Repulsor accessory, load in a dart and fire it as they imagine action-filled battles!” The Iron Man mask is decorated in the Venom symbiote style. Ages 5 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: Spring 2020

Similarly the Spider-Man: Maximum Venom Venom Mask has a lever-activated tongue feature that swings from side to side for sinister symbiote fun. “Imagine swinging through the city streets and engaging in battle with Spider-Man as the evil Venom!” Ages 5 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 / Available: Spring 2020

Meanwhile, the Venom Burst figure from Spider-Man: Maximum Venom gushes ooze when squeezed, and even contains a second hidden figure! The outer symbiote figures include Venom, Anti-Venom, Carnage, Cap Symbiote, Anti-Venom Groot, and Symbiote Groot. Surprise inner characters include Gamma Hulk, Captain America, Red Spider-Man, Black Spider-Man, Lightning Thor, Groot, Metallic Iron Man, Miles Morales, Red Iron Man, Green Goblin, Astral Doctor Strange, and MODOK. Ages 4 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $7.99-$15.99 / Available: Spring 2020

