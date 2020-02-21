Toy Fair 2020: “Spider-Man: Maximum Venom” Merchandise Revealed by Hasbro

by | Feb 21, 2020 5:18 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Later this spring, the Disney XD animated series Marvel’s Spider-Man will re-emerge with a new title– Spider-Man: Maximum Venom. And today at Toy Fair 2020 in New York City (Spider-Man’s home, incidentally), the internationally popular toy company Hasbro revealed its upcoming merchandise for the hit series’ return.

Twelve-inch scale action figures in Hasbro’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom series will include Venom himself, a Venomized Captain America, Miles Morales, Ghost Spider, and an Iron Man vs. Venomized Hulk two-pack. Ages 4 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $9.99-$19.99 / Available: Spring 2020

The 12.5-inch Venom Ooze figure features ooze dripping out of the mouth of the sinister symbiote. “When kids put purple ooze in the back of the figure, it drips out of the mouth in a gross and sinister symbiote display.” Ages 4 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 / Available: Fall 2020

Hasbro’s iconic six-inch Marvel Legends series is represented in the Spider-Man: Maximum Venom collection as well, with uniquely Venomized characters such as Captain America, Ghost Spider, and Miles Morales. Ages 4 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: Fall 2020

1 of 3

With the Spider-Man: Maximum Venom Iron Man Venomized set, “Fans can suit up in a mask, put on the Repulsor accessory, load in a dart and fire it as they imagine action-filled battles!” The Iron Man mask is decorated in the Venom symbiote style. Ages 5 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: Spring 2020

1 of 2

Similarly the Spider-Man: Maximum Venom Venom Mask has a lever-activated tongue feature that swings from side to side for sinister symbiote fun. “Imagine swinging through the city streets and engaging in battle with Spider-Man as the evil Venom!” Ages 5 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 / Available: Spring 2020

1 of 2

Meanwhile, the Venom Burst figure from Spider-Man: Maximum Venom gushes ooze when squeezed, and even contains a second hidden figure! The outer symbiote figures include Venom, Anti-Venom, Carnage, Cap Symbiote, Anti-Venom Groot, and Symbiote Groot. Surprise inner characters include Gamma Hulk, Captain America, Red Spider-Man, Black Spider-Man, Lightning Thor, Groot, Metallic Iron Man, Miles Morales, Red Iron Man, Green Goblin, Astral Doctor Strange, and MODOK. Ages 4 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $7.99-$15.99 / Available: Spring 2020

Keep watching LaughingPlace.com all this weekend for much more from Toy Fair 2020!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend