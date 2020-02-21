Hasbro and Disney Extend Strategic Merchandising Relationship for Marvel and Star Wars Franchises

Hasbro and Disney have announced today that they plan to extend their strategic merchandising relationship for the Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

What’s Happening:

Hasbro, Inc. and The Walt Disney Company today announced a renewal of Hasbro’s rights under its strategic merchandising relationship for major Disney entertainment properties Marvel Star Wars.

Under the Marvel license agreement, Hasbro will continue to develop a wide range of toys and games for Marvel's global Universe of more than 8,000 characters, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Black Panther. The Star Wars license agreement includes the rights to toys and games based on entertainment like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian , incorporating fan favorite characters such as The Child from The Mandalorian , affectionately known as Baby Yoda. The agreements are multi-year agreements.

The agreements cover entertainment released during their terms for the respective franchises, including all film and television properties as well as properties from Disney+.

