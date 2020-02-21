Hasbro and Disney Extend Strategic Merchandising Relationship for Marvel and Star Wars Franchises

by | Feb 21, 2020 4:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Hasbro and Disney have announced today that they plan to extend their strategic merchandising relationship for the Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

What’s Happening:

  • Hasbro, Inc. and The Walt Disney Company today announced a renewal of Hasbro’s rights under its strategic merchandising relationship for major Disney entertainment properties Marvel and Star Wars.
  • Under the Marvel license agreement, Hasbro will continue to develop a wide range of toys and games for Marvel's global Universe of more than 8,000 characters, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Black Panther. The Star Wars license agreement includes the rights to toys and games based on entertainment like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, incorporating fan favorite characters such as The Child from The Mandalorian, affectionately known as Baby Yoda. The agreements are multi-year agreements.
  • The agreements cover entertainment released during their terms for the respective franchises, including all film and television properties as well as properties from Disney+.
  • From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include Nerf, Magic: The Gathering, My Little Pony, Transformers, Play-Doh, Monopoly, Baby Alive, Power Rangers, Peppa Pig and PJ Masks as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy.

What They’re Saying:

  • Brian Goldner, Hasbro's Chairman and CEO: "We are pleased to build on our relationship with Disney and extend our agreement for Marvel and Star Wars franchises. Disney’s celebrated franchises are consistently ranked as top toy properties and provide expansive content for us to build upon for years to come.”
  • Ken Potrock, president, consumer products commercialization, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: "Our longstanding relationship with Hasbro has provided generations of Disney fans with quality play experiences. Continuing this successful collaboration for our Marvel and Star Wars franchises enables families and fans around the world to immerse themselves in our iconic stories and engage with our rich characters.”
 
 
