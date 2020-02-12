Funko to Release Disney Parks Exclusive Indiana Jones Figure

Cue the John Williams Indiana Jones theme! A new Disney Parks Exclusive Funko Pop! figure is coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts soon and you won’t have to wait long to find this treasure. The 10-inch Indiana Jones collectible will be available starting February 29.

What’s happening:

Funko is releasing a new 10-inch Disney Parks Exclusive Indiana Jones Pop! figure.

The cool collectible features Dr. Jones dressed for adventure with his leather jacket, iconic fedora, and trusty whip. And it looks like he’s already collected some treasure as he’s holding a gold idol in his left hand. Thankfully, he was able to avoid the snakes!

The figure will be available on February 29th at select locations at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.

Guests visiting the Southern Californian resort will find the 10-inch tall Indiana Jones figure at Disney’s Pin Traders.

Walt Disney World did not indicate where this collectible will be popping up, but did announce a February 29 release date.

