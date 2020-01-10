Culinary and Family Experiences, Receptions and More Return to 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns to the park this spring from February 28 to April 21, 2020. In addition to all of the delicious California-inspired menu items, guests of all ages can enhance their Food & Wine experience with special seminars and exclusive offerings.

What’s happening:

This year Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Disney storytelling comes to life through a variety of festival experiences including: Culinary experiences Celebrity Chef seminars Kids and Family experiences Winemaker Receptions

Many of the Disney California Food & Wine Festival events are included with admission to Disney California Adventure park. Signature events and beverage seminars require a separate fee.

Disney California Adventure will also come alive with music, entertainment, and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Beyond all of the delicious culinary options, guests will find a new line of festival merchandise in 2020, including festival-themed headwear and apparel, kitchen gadgets and décor.

Also joining the fun this year, select Downtown Disney District locations will offer festival-inspired food and beverage options.

Culinary Experiences

Festival Marketplaces:

The Festival Marketplaces

Among the returning favorite marketplaces are: Avocado Time Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo Nuts About Cheese

Guests 21 and over will have the opportunity to discover locally brewed craft beers, wine and spirits from all over California.

Sip and Savor Pass:

To get the best value out of their culinary experience, guests may choose to purchase the popular Sip and Savor Pass, which includes eight tastings.

Sip and Savor Passes are available at participating locations throughout the festival.

Celebrity Chef Seminars

Guests will enjoy even more foodie fun with culinary experiences on the Backlot Stage in Hollywood Land: Family Time with Chef Daniella Malfitano Discover California seminars Chef demonstrations by Disney chefs and celebrity chefs.

The celebrity chefs include visiting and local guests, such as: David Burtka Richard Blais Jamie Gwen Jet Tila Wing Lam



Kids and Family Experiences

Junior Chef Young chefs-in-training can join the tasty fun at the guest favorite Junior Chef experience with Chef Goofy, available on select days. Children ages 3 to 11 will work with Chef Goofy to follow a recipe and mix ingredients to create a tasty treat that ends with a magical surprise.

Family Entertainment: In addition, guests will discover family-friendly entertainment, from lively performances with the Jammin’ Chefs to craft stations for kids who want to get creative.



Signature Events

Winemaker Receptions and Tasting Seminars:

Guests may choose to enhance their festival experience with special signature events designed to expand their palate and culinary knowledge.

Some of the signature events at this year’s Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival include:

Winemaker Reception with Skywalker Vineyards at Carthay Circle Restaurant (March 20) Winemaker Reception with Fess Parker Winery at Carthay Circle Restaurant (March 27) Winemaker Reception with Silverado Vineyards at Carthay Circle Restaurant (April 10) Winemaker Dinner with Silver Oak | Twomey at Steakhouse 55 (March 18) Beverage education and tasting seminars on beer, wine and mixology at Sonoma Terrace and Golden Vine Winery Guests may check for the latest details and schedules and also make reservations for the select signature events and seminars at Disneyland.com



