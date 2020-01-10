Culinary and Family Experiences, Receptions and More Return to 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns to the park this spring from February 28 to April 21, 2020. In addition to all of the delicious California-inspired menu items, guests of all ages can enhance their Food & Wine experience with special seminars and exclusive offerings.
What’s happening:
- This year Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will focus on storytelling, as Disney chefs share their personal stories through their palate of offerings.
- Disney storytelling comes to life through a variety of festival experiences including:
- Culinary experiences
- Celebrity Chef seminars
- Kids and Family experiences
- Winemaker Receptions
- Many of the Disney California Food & Wine Festival events are included with admission to Disney California Adventure park. Signature events and beverage seminars require a separate fee.
- Disney California Adventure will also come alive with music, entertainment, and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
- Beyond all of the delicious culinary options, guests will find a new line of festival merchandise in 2020, including festival-themed headwear and apparel, kitchen gadgets and décor.
- Also joining the fun this year, select Downtown Disney District locations will offer festival-inspired food and beverage options.
Culinary Experiences
Festival Marketplaces:
- The Festival Marketplaces at Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will serve up delicious dishes inspired by key California ingredients, plus refreshing beverages from across the region.
- Among the returning favorite marketplaces are:
- Avocado Time
- Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo
- Nuts About Cheese
- Guests 21 and over will have the opportunity to discover locally brewed craft beers, wine and spirits from all over California.
Sip and Savor Pass:
- To get the best value out of their culinary experience, guests may choose to purchase the popular Sip and Savor Pass, which includes eight tastings.
- Sip and Savor Passes are available at participating locations throughout the festival.
Celebrity Chef Seminars
- Guests will enjoy even more foodie fun with culinary experiences on the Backlot Stage in Hollywood Land:
- Family Time with Chef Daniella Malfitano
- Discover California seminars
- Chef demonstrations by Disney chefs and celebrity chefs.
- The celebrity chefs include visiting and local guests, such as:
- David Burtka
- Richard Blais
- Jamie Gwen
- Jet Tila
- Wing Lam
Kids and Family Experiences
- Junior Chef
- Young chefs-in-training can join the tasty fun at the guest favorite Junior Chef experience with Chef Goofy, available on select days.
- Children ages 3 to 11 will work with Chef Goofy to follow a recipe and mix ingredients to create a tasty treat that ends with a magical surprise.
- Family Entertainment:
- In addition, guests will discover family-friendly entertainment, from lively performances with the Jammin’ Chefs to craft stations for kids who want to get creative.
Signature Events
Winemaker Receptions and Tasting Seminars:
- Guests may choose to enhance their festival experience with special signature events designed to expand their palate and culinary knowledge.
- Some of the signature events at this year’s Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival include:
- Winemaker Reception with Skywalker Vineyards at Carthay Circle Restaurant (March 20)
- Winemaker Reception with Fess Parker Winery at Carthay Circle Restaurant (March 27)
- Winemaker Reception with Silverado Vineyards at Carthay Circle Restaurant (April 10)
- Winemaker Dinner with Silver Oak | Twomey at Steakhouse 55 (March 18)
- Beverage education and tasting seminars on beer, wine and mixology at Sonoma Terrace and Golden Vine Winery
- Guests may check for the latest details and schedules and also make reservations for the select signature events and seminars at Disneyland.com, coming soon.
ICYMI:
- With discounts available on hotel rooms and children's tickets as low as $67 per day, this spring is a great time to visit the Disneyland Resort. Plus, Southern California residents can also purchase tickets for as low as $67 a day.