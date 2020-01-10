Culinary and Family Experiences, Receptions and More Return to 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

by | Jan 10, 2020 1:43 PM Pacific Time

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns to the park this spring from February 28 to April 21, 2020. In addition to all of the delicious California-inspired menu items, guests of all ages can enhance their Food & Wine experience with special seminars and exclusive offerings.

What’s happening:

  • This year Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will focus on storytelling, as Disney chefs share their personal stories through their palate of offerings.
  • Disney storytelling comes to life through a variety of festival experiences including:
    • Culinary experiences
    • Celebrity Chef seminars
    • Kids and Family experiences
    • Winemaker Receptions
  • Many of the Disney California Food & Wine Festival events are included with admission to Disney California Adventure park. Signature events and beverage seminars require a separate fee.
  • Disney California Adventure will also come alive with music, entertainment, and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
  • Beyond all of the delicious culinary options, guests will find a new line of festival merchandise in 2020, including festival-themed headwear and apparel, kitchen gadgets and décor.
  • Also joining the fun this year, select Downtown Disney District locations will offer festival-inspired food and beverage options.

Culinary Experiences

Festival Marketplaces:

  • The Festival Marketplaces at Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will serve up delicious dishes inspired by key California ingredients, plus refreshing beverages from across the region.
  • Among the returning favorite marketplaces are:
    • Avocado Time
    • Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo
    • Nuts About Cheese
  • Guests 21 and over will have the opportunity to discover locally brewed craft beers, wine and spirits from all over California.

Sip and Savor Pass:

  • To get the best value out of their culinary experience, guests may choose to purchase the popular Sip and Savor Pass, which includes eight tastings.
  • Sip and Savor Passes are available at participating locations throughout the festival.

Celebrity Chef Seminars

  • Guests will enjoy even more foodie fun with culinary experiences on the Backlot Stage in Hollywood Land:
    • Family Time with Chef Daniella Malfitano
    • Discover California seminars
    • Chef demonstrations by Disney chefs and celebrity chefs.
  • The celebrity chefs include visiting and local guests, such as:
    • David Burtka
    • Richard Blais
    • Jamie Gwen
    • Jet Tila
    • Wing Lam

Kids and Family Experiences

  • Junior Chef
    • Young chefs-in-training can join the tasty fun at the guest favorite Junior Chef experience with Chef Goofy, available on select days.
    • Children ages 3 to 11 will work with Chef Goofy to follow a recipe and mix ingredients to create a tasty treat that ends with a magical surprise.
  • Family Entertainment:
    • In addition, guests will discover family-friendly entertainment, from lively performances with the Jammin’ Chefs to craft stations for kids who want to get creative.

Signature Events

Winemaker Receptions and Tasting Seminars:

  • Guests may choose to enhance their festival experience with special signature events designed to expand their palate and culinary knowledge.
  • Some of the signature events at this year’s Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival include:
  • Winemaker Reception with Skywalker Vineyards at Carthay Circle Restaurant (March 20)
    • Winemaker Reception with Fess Parker Winery at Carthay Circle Restaurant (March 27)
    • Winemaker Reception with Silverado Vineyards at Carthay Circle Restaurant (April 10)
    • Winemaker Dinner with Silver Oak | Twomey at Steakhouse 55 (March 18)
    • Beverage education and tasting seminars on beer, wine and mixology at Sonoma Terrace and Golden Vine Winery
    • Guests may check for the latest details and schedules and also make reservations for the select signature events and seminars at Disneyland.com, coming soon.

ICYMI:

  • With discounts available on hotel rooms and children's tickets as low as $67 per day, this spring is a great time to visit the Disneyland Resort. Plus, Southern California residents can also purchase tickets for as low as $67 a day.
