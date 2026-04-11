Darth Vader Moved to New Meet and Greet Location Outside of Star Tours

Walt Disney World has re-homed Darth Vader once again.

Fans visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can now meet Darth Vader in a new location just outside the entrance of Star Tours.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World has several amazing projects under development.
  • Opening later this summer, The Magic of Disney Animation will invite guests into the incredible process of creating animated films.
  • Taking over the former Star Wars Launch Bay building (which was formerly an animation experience), several popular Star Wars characters were no longer available for meet and greets. 
  • However, Darth Vader has now found a new home right near Star Tours!
  • Initially, Darth Vader met guests in the attraction’s outdoor extended queue.

  • Fans can meet the iconic villain near the former Jedi Training Academy stage with meet and greet times available daily between 9AM and 4PM. 

  • For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good