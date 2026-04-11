Darth Vader Moved to New Meet and Greet Location Outside of Star Tours
Walt Disney World has re-homed Darth Vader once again.
Fans visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can now meet Darth Vader in a new location just outside the entrance of Star Tours.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World has several amazing projects under development.
- Opening later this summer, The Magic of Disney Animation will invite guests into the incredible process of creating animated films.
- Taking over the former Star Wars Launch Bay building (which was formerly an animation experience), several popular Star Wars characters were no longer available for meet and greets.
- However, Darth Vader has now found a new home right near Star Tours!
- Initially, Darth Vader met guests in the attraction’s outdoor extended queue.
- Fans can meet the iconic villain near the former Jedi Training Academy stage with meet and greet times available daily between 9AM and 4PM.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Hallmark Announces Disney World Holiday Decor Inspired by their Upcoming "Holiday Ever After" Film
- Disney Spotlights Three Sisters Who Work at Walt Disney World to Celebrate National Siblings Day
- New Star Wars Endor Collection Comes to Disney Store
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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