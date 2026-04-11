Hallmark Announces Disney World Holiday Decor Inspired by their Upcoming "Holiday Ever After" Film
Top your Christmas tree off with Cinderella Castle!
In anticipation of Hallmark’s upcoming Disney holiday adventure Holiday Ever After, check out several special ornaments arriving inspired by the film.
What’s Happening:
- This holiday season, Hallmark is inviting Disney fans to check out their Walt Disney World-based romance movie Holiday Ever After.
- The film stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) as Lindsey and Philip.
- When Lindsey heads out on her perfect Walt Disney World Christmas vacation, the magic is interrupted when she finds out a former and disastrous blind date, Philip is staying in the room next door.
- The film was shot entirely on location at Walt Disney World and is sure to feature some of the most magical holiday traditions found throughout the resort.
- While Hallmark is known for their feel good films, they are also famous for their incredible yearly Christmas ornaments and decor.
- In honor of the upcoming film, Hallmark is releasing several exciting products you won’t wanna miss.
- For those looking to top their tree off with some Disney Parks magic, the Cinderella Castle Christmas Tree Topper is the perfect way to have the Most Magical Christmas.
- The electronic tree topper features lights and Tinker Bell with a remote control that doubles as an ornament.
- Set to release in July, you’ll be able to pick this up for $199.99.
- In addition to the tree topper, two special ornaments will arrive in October with Favorite Disney Memory and Disney Jingle Cruise.
- The Favorite Disney Memory ornament allows families to record audio of their favorite Walt Disney World moments, which can be listened to with a button on the classic Mickey-shaped ornament. You’ll be able to hang this on your tree for $24.99.
- Disney Jingle Cruise brings the magic of the holiday attraction overlay to your tree, with Mickey Mouse narrating lines from the attraction. This ornament will run you $32.99.
- Check out Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True this holiday season!
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