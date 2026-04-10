Photos: Merchandise Begins to Arrive for Tokyo DisneySea's Upcoming Food & Wine Festival

Food & Wine runs from April 15th through June 30th!

Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival is almost back for its third year, and merchandise for this year’s culinary celebration is already arriving.

What’s Happening:

  • Back in September 2001, Tokyo Disney Resort opened a massive second park known as Tokyo DisneySea.
  • Inviting guests on nautical adventures, the park is filled with different ports of call themed to both real and fantastical destinations. 
  • DisneySea quickly became known as the best theme park in the entire world, with undeniably detailed theming and unique experiences not found anywhere else in the world. 
  • Well, now nearly 25 years later, Tokyo Disney Resort is kicking off a 25th anniversary celebration known as Sparkling Jubilee.
  • But that’s not the only thing kicking off on April 15th!
  • Returning to the park for its third year, Tokyo DisneySea’s Food & Wine Festival invites guests to travel the world, experiencing a wide variety of different flavors.
  • While we showed off some of the freshly added decor in American Waterfront yesterday, Laughing Place spotted some new merchandise for this year’s Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival. 
  • While we only saw a handful of items, fans visiting the park can pick up a commemorative button, pin, banner, sticker set, and Remy shoulder plush. 
  • Take a look below!

  • More merchandise is expected to arrive ahead of the official Food & Wine kick off on April 15th. The event runs through June 30th.
  • For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart