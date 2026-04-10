Photos: Merchandise Begins to Arrive for Tokyo DisneySea's Upcoming Food & Wine Festival
Food & Wine runs from April 15th through June 30th!
Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival is almost back for its third year, and merchandise for this year’s culinary celebration is already arriving.
What’s Happening:
- Back in September 2001, Tokyo Disney Resort opened a massive second park known as Tokyo DisneySea.
- Inviting guests on nautical adventures, the park is filled with different ports of call themed to both real and fantastical destinations.
- DisneySea quickly became known as the best theme park in the entire world, with undeniably detailed theming and unique experiences not found anywhere else in the world.
- Well, now nearly 25 years later, Tokyo Disney Resort is kicking off a 25th anniversary celebration known as Sparkling Jubilee.
- But that’s not the only thing kicking off on April 15th!
- Returning to the park for its third year, Tokyo DisneySea’s Food & Wine Festival invites guests to travel the world, experiencing a wide variety of different flavors.
- While we showed off some of the freshly added decor in American Waterfront yesterday, Laughing Place spotted some new merchandise for this year’s Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival.
- While we only saw a handful of items, fans visiting the park can pick up a commemorative button, pin, banner, sticker set, and Remy shoulder plush.
- Take a look below!
- More merchandise is expected to arrive ahead of the official Food & Wine kick off on April 15th. The event runs through June 30th.
- For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:
- Photos: The Sugary Sweet Decorations of Vanellope's Sweets Pop World at Tokyo Disneyland
- Video: New Tokyo DisneySea Show Gets Sparkling Jubilee Enhancements for 25th Anniversary
- Photos: The Ports of Tokyo DisneySea Celebrate 25 Years with Sparkling Jubilee Decorations
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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