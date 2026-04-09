Photos: The Ports of Tokyo DisneySea Celebrate 25 Years with Sparkling Jubilee Decorations

As part of the fun of the 25th anniversary celebration at Tokyo DisneySea - Sparkling Jubilee - the whole park features special decorations to mark the anniversary milestone. It all starts at the park entrance, where the AquaSphere has several embellishments to mark the occasion.

The rest of the park is permeated with decorations, and the new shade of blue that has been introduced for the occasion. This can be seen in floral arrangements and garland throughout the American Harbor.

Most of the park is also adorned with banners, like the ones found here in Mysterious Island. Similar to others found throughout the park, these feature Mickey and Friends.

Mermaid Lagoon has also been adorned in banners, though these ones feature characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Little Mermaid, which the whole land (or Port) of the park is based on.

While the park's Arabian Coast isn't solely based on the film, Aladdin, Genie takes center stage on a special feature, surrounded banners featuring characters from the classic Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

However, it really is a show stopper at night.

The Lost River Delta is also covered in decor, with banners and 25th features peppered across bridges, trees, poles, wherever they can put it.

The elevated tracks of Port Discovery also feature 25th anniversary banners and accoutrement.

The Mediterranean Harbor not only serves as the entrance of the park, but also home to a lot of the decor - welcoming those to the park to celebrate the milestone. The archways of the Hotel MiraCosta (which has decor all their own) are adorned with features, and banners permeate the plazas.

Store windows in the area also feature a number of Sparkling Jubilee displays.

The big celebration officially starts on April 15 and will run through March 31, 2027. We're there checking out all the fun so be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place!