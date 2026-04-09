Photos: Sparkling Jubilee Arrives at Tokyo DisneySea's Hotel MiraCosta
Sparkling Jubilee officially kicks off on April 15th.
As Tokyo DisneySea embarks on its Sparkling Jubilee 25th anniversary celebration, the Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta also received some dazzling decor.
What’s Happening:
- Back in September 2001, Tokyo Disney Resort opened a massive second park known as Tokyo DisneySea.
- Inviting guests on nautical adventures, the park is filled with different ports of call themed to both real and fantastical destinations.
- DisneySea quickly became known as the best theme park in the entire world, with undeniably detailed theming and unique experiences not found anywhere else in the world.
- Well, now nearly 25 years later, Tokyo Disney Resort is kicking off a 25th anniversary celebration known as Sparkling Jubilee.
- While the themed festivities can be found throughout the park, Tokyo DisneySea’s entrance hotel, the Hotel MiraCosta, is also joining on the fun!
- Upon entering the lobby, new decals can be seen on the automatic doors, featuring the event's logos.
- The hotel’s main entrance also features bunting and banners celebrating Sparkling Jubilee
- Just inside the doors, you’ll also find constellation-themed character portraits.
- In the massive rotunda inside the lobby, balconies above can also be seen decorated.
- Around the pillars are themed floral displays each fixed with a festive character medallion.
- Even the check-in area has some adding Sparkling Jubilee fun.
- The hotel’s gift shop also features some Sparkling Jubilee merchandise and commemorative pressed coins.
- The new decor debuted on April 8th, just ahead of Sparkling Jubilee’s April 15th kickoff. The festivities are set to run through March 31st, 2027.
- For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:
- Photos: Ikspiari and Disney Store Celebrate 25 Years at Tokyo Disney Resort with Special Anniversary Merch
- Extinct Attractions: Disney's Easter Wonderland
- Groove into the Future: Curtain Closes on Club Mouse Beat at Tokyo Disneyland
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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