Photos: Get Ready for 25 Years of Tokyo DisneySea with New Merch at Ikspiari Disney Store Location

As we get ready to celebrate 25 years of Tokyo DisneySea at the Tokyo Disney Resort, we've also stopped by the popular resort location, Ikspiari. Where other Disney Destinations have Disney Springs, Downtown Disney, Disney Village, and the like - Tokyo Disney Resort has Ikspiari, a large (for lack of a better phrase) mall and outdoor area that features plenty of shopping, dining, and recreation offerings - like a full cinema! The location also features a full Disney Store which was recently renovated and debuted last summer.

In the Disney Store, there are plenty of fun new items celebrating the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea

There is also a lot of love for Perry the Platypus, AKA Agent P, from the hit Disney Channel series, Phineas and Ferb, with a number of fun plush items.

The official 25th anniversary celebration of Tokyo DisneySea kicks off on April 15, as the Sparkling Jubilee begins at the Tokyo Disney Resort. The anniversary event will feature the signature color, Jubilee Blue, which is inspired by the beauty of the seas at Tokyo DisneySea, and guests will be able to experience the fun through March 31, 2027. We'll be there to check out all the fun, so be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place!